Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again: All You Need to Know

Redmi Note 8 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is now priced at Rs. 11,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option has been revised to Rs. 14,499.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 June 2020 11:13 IST
Redmi Note 8 new prices are reflecting on Mi.com and Flipkart both

Highlights
  • Redmi 8 price in India has been hiked by Rs. 200
  • Redmi Note 8 sees a total price hike of Rs. 2,000 since launch
  • Redmi 8A Dual is now priced starting at Rs. 7,499

Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, and Redmi 8A Dual phones got a price hike in India once again. Xiaomi has raised prices of the three phones by up to Rs. 500 across all models, and the new rates are reflecting on all e-commerce sites, including Mi.com. The Chinese smartphone maker had increased the prices of these three devices after the government increased the GST rate on smartphones in India from 12 percent to 18 percent. Following this, the prices of the three phones were increased once again. The reason for which was not disclosed by Xiaomi, but it could be due to supply chain or production issues during this coronavirus lockdown.

The Redmi Note 8 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is now priced at Rs. 11,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option has been revised to Rs. 14,499. The last cut price of the two variants was Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 13,999, respectively. To recall, the phone was launched last year starting at Rs. 9,999, and now it is available with a total price hike of up to Rs. 2,000. The Redmi Note 8 new price is reflecting on Amazon India and Mi.com.

Similarly, the Redmi 8 price in India has been has been increased by Rs. 200, and its new price is at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The new price is reflecting on Mi.com and Flipkart. To recall, the phone was launched last year at just Rs. 7,999 – which means an overall price hike of Rs. 1,500.

Lastly, the Redmi 8A Dual also sees a price increase of Rs. 200 for its 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model, and it is now priced at Rs. 7,499. The 3GB RAM + 32GB model is still listed at Rs. 7,999, and this model's price has not been hiked. The new price is reflecting on Mi.com and Amazon India. The Redmi 8A Dual was launched with a price starting at Rs. 6,499 – which means an overall price hike of Rs. 1,000 has been introduced in India so far.

While these new prices are already reflecting online, there is no official statement from Xiaomi regarding this. We have contacted the company regarding this quite price hike, and will update this story once we hear back.

Redmi Note 8 or Realme 5s: Which is the best phone under Rs. 10,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Price in India, Redmi 8, Redmi 8 Price in India, Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
