Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 8 (2021) Teased to Be Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Design Revealed

Redmi Note 8 (2021) is teased to come with a rear fingerprint sensor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 May 2021 15:16 IST
Redmi Note 8 (2021) Teased to Be Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Design Revealed

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Redmi India

Redmi Note 8 (2021) is teased to come in two colour options – Blue and White

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 (2021) is teased to feature a 6.3-inch display
  • Redmi Note 8 (2021) will feature a quad camera setup at the back
  • The phone is teased to come with a 48-megapixel main camera

Redmi Note 8 (2021) has been confirmed by Xiaomi. The upcoming smartphone is being heavily marketed by the company on social media and the latest teasers reveal its design and key specifications. The Redmi Note 8 (2021) seems to have a similar design frame as the Redmi Note 8 launched in 2019. The phone's colour options have also been teased, but its exact launch date is not known yet. Past reports claim the Redmi Note 8 (2021) will not launch in the Indian market.

Xiaomi took to Twitter to reveal key specifications and design details of the Redmi Note 8 (2021) ahead of its global launch. The Redmi Note 8 (2021) is teased to have a waterdrop-style notch with thin bezels on three sides and a chin at the bottom. The phone will come in two gradient hues at the very least, in white and blue shades. There is a rear fingerprint sensor on board, as seen in the teaser, and the phone will feature a quad camera setup roughly positioned in the same manner as the 2019 Redmi Note 8.

The four cameras are placed one below the other in an elongated capsule-shaped camera module and the flash sits alongside. Teasers claim the Redmi Note 8 (2021) will have a 48-megapixel main camera in the quad camera setup. The phone is also teased to have a 6.3-inch display.

Most recent teaser of the Redmi Note 8 (2021) claims the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC. This is different than the 2019 model, which was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. With so many teasers now rolling out, the launch seems to be very near.

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) will reportedly launch only in global, European Economic Area (EEA), and Russian markets. And will most likely skip the Indian market. Other leaked specifications include 4GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging, and MIUI 12+ software.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 10 2021, Redmi Note 10 2021 Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus TV 40Y1 With Android TV 9-Based OxygenPlay, Built-in Chromecast Launched in India
Redmi Note 8 (2021) Teased to Be Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Design Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
  2. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  3. Zee5 to Stream Friends: The Reunion in India
  4. Google Photos Free Storage Ends June 1: Next Steps for Android, iOS Users
  5. NASA Shares Image of Galaxy Cluster Located 3.5 Billion Light-Years Away
  6. Realme Smart TV 4K to Launch in India on May 31
  7. Asus ZenFone 8 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon
  8. Redmi Watch Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  9. Spaceships Instead of Airplanes? Japan Unveils Plan for 2040
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. As Crypto Market Crash Continues, Is Buying the Dip the Right Call?
  2. Redmi Note 8 (2021) Teased to Be Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Design Revealed
  3. OnePlus TV 40Y1 With Android TV 9-Based OxygenPlay, Built-in Chromecast Launched in India
  4. The Flash, Supergirl, Arrow, More DC Shows Coming to Amazon Prime Video
  5. Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition Set to Launch in India in June 1
  6. Clubhouse Android App Crosses 1 Million Downloads on Google Play Store
  7. Realme X7 Max 5G India Launch Set for May 31, Company Teases Specifications
  8. US Researchers Say They’ve Figured Out How To Create Real-Life Images That Move In The Air
  9. Fast & Furious 9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of India Release
  10. WhatsApp Extends Deadline for Accepting Updated Privacy Policy Till June 19 in Some Regions: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com