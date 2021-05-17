Redmi Note 8 (2021) appears to have received a certification from the Bluetooth Special Interest Group. Although Xiaomi has not yet provided any official details about the new smartphone, it purportedly appeared on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification site with a model number M1908C3JGG last week. The same model number has now surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG website. The Redmi Note 8 (2021) could come as an upgrade over the original Redmi Note 8 that Xiaomi launched in August 2019.

The Bluetooth SIG site is showing the new smartphone with the model number M1908C3JGG and “Redmi Note 8” in the product name section. The details were published on May 16 by Xiaomi, as per the online listing.

In terms of details, the certification site suggests that the Redmi Note 8 (2021) could come with MIUI 12+ interface and have Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The latter seems to be an upgrade over Bluetooth v5.0 available on the original Redmi Note 8. Other details about the new smartphone are not provided on the Bluetooth SIG site.

But nonetheless, the US FCC site recently suggested some specifications of the new Redmi phone.

Redmi Note 8 (2021) specifications (expected)

The US FCC site suggested that the Redmi Note 8 (2021) would run on MIUI 12.5 and come with the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The phone also appeared to have a 4,000mAh battery. It was also spotted on Europe's EEC certification site with the same model number M1908C3JGG.

Other key specifications of the Redmi Note 8 (2021) may include an IPS display with up to 120Hz display and a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is also speculated to have at least 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Details about the launch of the Redmi Note 8 (2021) are yet to be revealed. However, the phone is expected to debut in markets including Europe and Russia. It is, though, unclear whether the Redmi Note 8 (2021) will launch in India as well.

