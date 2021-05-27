Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 8 (2021) Price Revealed, to Start at $169: All the Details

Redmi Note 8 (2021) price starts at $169 (roughly Rs. 12,200) for the base 4GB + 34GB storage model.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 May 2021 11:53 IST
Redmi Note 8 (2021) Price Revealed, to Start at $169: All the Details

Redmi Note 8 (2021) is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 (2021) is priced at $189 for the 128GB storage model
  • Redmi Note 8 (2021) packs a 4,000mAh battery
  • Redmi Note 8 (2021) has a quad rear camera setup

Redmi Note 8 (2021) pricing information has been revealed, days after its official specifications and design were unveiled on the company's global website. The phone comes powered with the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and features a 6.3-inch full-HD waterdrop-style notch display. Redmi Note 8 (2021) features a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel main sensor. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and has a rear fingerprint sensor on board. Redmi Note 8 (2021) supports a 3.5mm audio jack and runs on Android 11.

Redmi Note 8 (2021) price, availability

Xiaomi took to its blog to announce that Redmi Note 8 (2021) is priced at $169 (roughly Rs. 12,200) for the 4GB + 64GB storage model and $189 (roughly Rs. 13,700) for the 4GB + 128GB storage model. The phone comes in three colour options — Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Space Black. It will be up for purchase across Xiaomi's official sales channels globally.

Redmi Note 8 (2021) specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 (2021) runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. It features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone comes with the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

As for optics, Redmi Note 8 (2021) packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it comes with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Redmi Note 8 (2021) packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options on Redmi Note 8 (2021) include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Redmi Note 8 (2021) weighs 190 grams.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 8 2021 Specifications, Redmi Note 8 2021, Redmi Note 8 2021 Price, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Ford Says 40 Percent of Sales to Be Electric Vehicles by 2030

Related Stories

Redmi Note 8 (2021) Price Revealed, to Start at $169: All the Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 Restocks in India
  2. PlayStation 5 Back in Stock at 12 Noon on May 27 via Multiple Retailers
  3. How to Watch Friends: The Reunion in India, USA, UK, Australia, and Canada
  4. Friends: The Reunion Zee5 Release Date, Time Announced
  5. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  6. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price Leaked Online, Launch Expected Soon
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 Accidentally Confirmed, May Launch in June: Report
  9. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
#Latest Stories
  1. Netgear Orbi RBK852 WiFi 6 Mesh System (AX6000) With 350 Square Metre-Coverage Launched in India
  2. Twitter Says Concerned About Safety of India Staff After Police Visit
  3. Redmi Note 8 (2021) Price Revealed, to Start at $169: All the Details
  4. Ford Says 40 Percent of Sales to Be Electric Vehicles by 2030
  5. Astronaut Chris Hadfield Calls Talk of UFOs 'the Height of Foolishness' in Interview
  6. Aaron Taylor-Johnson Is Kraven the Hunter in Spider-Man Spin-Off
  7. Itel A23 Pro With Unisoc SC9832e SoC, Dual-SIM 4G Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. USB Type-C 2.1 to Upgrade Power Delivery From 100W to 240W
  9. Infinix Hot 10S Goes on First Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications
  10. Twitch Adds 'Transgender' Tag as Big Tech Vies to Be Inclusive
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com