Redmi Note 8 (2021) Price Revealed, to Start at $169: All the Details

Redmi Note 8 (2021) pricing information has been revealed, days after its official specifications and design were unveiled on the company's global website. The phone comes powered with the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and features a 6.3-inch full-HD waterdrop-style notch display. Redmi Note 8 (2021) features a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel main sensor. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and has a rear fingerprint sensor on board. Redmi Note 8 (2021) supports a 3.5mm audio jack and runs on Android 11.

Redmi Note 8 (2021) price, availability

Xiaomi took to its blog to announce that Redmi Note 8 (2021) is priced at $169 (roughly Rs. 12,200) for the 4GB + 64GB storage model and $189 (roughly Rs. 13,700) for the 4GB + 128GB storage model. The phone comes in three colour options — Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Space Black. It will be up for purchase across Xiaomi's official sales channels globally.

Redmi Note 8 (2021) specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 (2021) runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. It features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone comes with the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

As for optics, Redmi Note 8 (2021) packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it comes with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Redmi Note 8 (2021) packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options on Redmi Note 8 (2021) include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Redmi Note 8 (2021) weighs 190 grams.