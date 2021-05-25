Redmi Note 8 (2021) has been unveiled globally as a tweaked version of the Redmi Note 8 that was launched in 2019. The 2021 model comes with a notched display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It carries pretty much the same design as the 2019 model but with a different SoC. Redmi Note 8 (2021) is offered in three colour options and two storage configurations. It sports a quad rear camera setup that is the same as the 2019 model.

Redmi Note 8 (2021) price, availability

Xiaomi has not shared pricing and availability for Redmi Note 8 (2021) yet. In a tweet last week, the company shared the phone is coming soon and now, though it has revealed the specifications and design, pricing has not been shared. The phone will be offered in Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Space Black colours.

The older Redmi Note 8 variant that was launched in India in October 2019 was priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model and Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage configuration. This time around, Xiaomi is offering only 4GB RAM with both 64GB and 128GB storage options.

Redmi Note 8 (2021) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 (2021) runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. It features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dot Drop display with 409ppi pixel density, 1,500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and 500 nits peak brightness. The 2021 model offers slightly mode brightness compared to the 450 nits in the 2019 model. Under the hood, Redmi Note 8 (2021) comes with the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. In comparison, the Redmi Note 8 from 2019 was powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC and up to 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, Redmi Note 8 (2021) packs the same quad rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f.2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, it comes with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on Redmi Note 8 (2021) include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The 2019 model has Bluetooth v5. Sensors onboard include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, linear motor, and IR Blaster. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The IR Blaster was missing from the 2019 model. Xiaomi has kept the same battery capacity at 4,000mAh and 18W charging speed. Redmi Note 8 (2021) measures 158.3x75.3x8.35mm and weighs 190 grams.

