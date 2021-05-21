Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 8 (2021) Officially Teased by Xiaomi, Expected to Launch Soon

Redmi Note 8 (2021) could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 May 2021 10:54 IST
Redmi Note 8 (2021) Officially Teased by Xiaomi, Expected to Launch Soon

Redmi Note 8 (2021) is tipped to pack a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 (2021) may have a quad camera setup at the back
  • The phone is said to launch in global, EEA, and Russia markets
  • Redmi Note 8 (2021) has been spotted on FCC and Bluetooth SIG

Redmi Note 8 (2021) has been confirmed by Xiaomi. The phone was earlier spotted on certification sites like Bluetooth SIG and US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which leaked crucial details. The 2021 model is expected to bring slight upgrades to the 2019 model. But the Redmi Note 8 (2021) will reportedly launch only in global, European Economic Area (EEA), and Russian markets, and skip the Indian market. Leaked specifications of the upcoming Redmi phone include a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a 4,000mAh battery, and 22.5W fast charging support.

Xiaomi, via its global Twitter account, teased the arrival of the Redmi Note 8 (2021). The company claimed in the tweet that it had sold 25 million units of the original Redmi Note 8 launched in 2019, while confirming that the Redmi Note 8 (2021) will be launched soon. Official details of a launch event or the specific markets it will debut in were not revealed.

Redmi Note 8 (2021) specifications (expected)

As for leaks, the Redmi Note 8 (2021) has been spotted on US FCC and Bluetooth SIG certification sites. Separate leaks have suggested that the phone is codenamed ‘Biloba' and is likely to feature a full-HD+ display with a 60Hz display refresh rate. There are speculations about a 120Hz refresh rate as well. The phone is reported to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage options may include 64GB and 128GB. There is no clarity on whether an expandable storage option will be available on the device.

There is expected to be a quad camera setup on the back of the Redmi Note 8 (2021) that is likely to include a 48-megapixel main sensor, an ultra-wide sensor, a depth sensor, and a tele-macro lens. Additionally, the phone is tipped to pack a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5.W Fast Charge support. Whether a charger is bundled to support the fast charging technology remains to be seen. Connectivity options are tipped to include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac and Bluetooth v5.2. The Redmi Note 8 (2021) may run on MIUI 12+ software.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 8 2021, Redmi Note 8 2021 Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Store to Open in New York City This Summer, Its First Physical Outlet

Related Stories

Redmi Note 8 (2021) Officially Teased by Xiaomi, Expected to Launch Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tip of the Iceberg: NASA Releases Image Of Melting Glacier Taken From ISS
  2. Snyder’s Zombie Movie, Army of the Dead, Needs a Bullet to the Brain
  3. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar 'Battlegrounds' Tipped to Release on June 18
  4. UFO Seen in Leaked Video Allegedly Captured by US Navy: Watch
  5. Superzoom Shootout: Mi 11 Ultra vs Samsung S21 Ultra vs Vivo X60 Pro+
  6. Poco M3 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  7. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  8. Telegram Founder Slams Apple For Selling Hardware From The 'Middle Ages'
  9. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  10. Airtel to Give Rs. 49 Recharge for Free, Double Benefits With Rs. 79 Plan
#Latest Stories
  1. Clubhouse Android App Now Available for Download in India and Across the Globe
  2. Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2021 Brings Discounts, $10 Coupons on Games; Get NBA 2K21 for Free
  3. US Air Force Plans to Harvest Solar Energy in Space, Send It to Earth
  4. Tencent Rides Soaring Online Gaming Revenue to Post 65-Percent Rise in Q1 Profit
  5. Redmi Note 8 (2021) Officially Teased by Xiaomi, Expected to Launch Soon
  6. Google Store to Open in New York City This Summer, Its First Physical Outlet
  7. Snap to Introduce New Version of Spectacles Augmented Reality Glasses to Aid Artists and Developers
  8. Snapchat Updates for Creators, Businesses to Take on Instagram Detailed at Snap Partner Summit 2021
  9. Twitter Verification Application Process Restarts: How to Apply
  10. Transsion India Is Providing 60 Days Extended Warranty on Tecno and Itel Mobile Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com