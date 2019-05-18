The upcoming week is going to be chock full of launch events, with multiple smartphone makers set to unveil new phones. The week starts with Xiaomi launching the Redmi Note 7S with a 48-megapixel camera on Monday, May 20. A day later, Honor is expected to launch the Honor 20 and the Honor 20 Pro flagships with quad rear cameras. This will be followed by Infinix and Oppo lifting the covers from the Infinix S4 and the Oppo K3 respectively. Here's a brief rundown of what to expect from the aforementioned phones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

The Redmi Note 7S is all set to launch on May 20 in India and will be sold via Flipkart. The Redmi Note 7S will be the second Xiaomi phone with a 48-megapixel camera to become available in India, following the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 7S will be protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and will come in a red colour option. A dedicated night mode for the phone has also been teased via official camera samples.

Honor 20 series

The Honor 20 series will go official of May 21, with the Huawei subsidiary expected to announce the Honor 20 and the Honor 20 Pro. Both the phones will reportedly be powered by the Kirin 980 SoC and quad rear cameras. The Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro are tipped to pack a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel super-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The Pro variant's fourth sensor is tipped to be an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, while Honor 20 will pack a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Infinix S4

Following the launch of the Infinix Smart 3 Plus, Infinix is all set to unveil another smartphone in India on May 21. A teaser on Flipkart teases the smartphone will sport a 32-megapixel front camera, and a drop notch, characteristics that match the Infinix S4 which had been launched in Africa recently. The Infinix S4 features a 32-megapixel front camera. It also sports triple rear cameras (13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel), just like the Infinix Smart 3 Plus. The upcoming Infinix phone is also seen to sport a 6.2-inch HD+ display waterdrop notch, a rear fingerprint sensor, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 64GB of storage, while a 4,000mAh battery will keep the lights on.

Oppo K3

The Oppo K3 has been officially confirmed to launch in China on May 23. Touted to be a successor to the Oppo K1, the Oppo K3 is has been tipped to pack an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is also said to be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The Oppo K3 is also shown to feature 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, while a China Telecom listing had tipped dual rear cameras - a 16-megapixel primary paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Other specifications mentioned in the listing included up to 8GB of RAM, and VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge fast charging tech.