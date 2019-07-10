Xiaomi has announced Redmi Note Days sale, and it is offering the Redmi Note 7S with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 1,000. This discount is applicable on both Flipkart and Mi.com. There's no price cut on the Redmi Note 7S, but this additional exchange discount will give you more value on your old phone, inevitably making you pay less for the purchase. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is also up for grabs in an open sale manner on both the ecommerce sites.

Xiaomi took to Twitter to announce the Redmi Note Days sale. This comes soon after the company announced that the Redmi Note 7 series has achieved the 15 million worldwide shipments mark in just six months since it was first launched. The Redmi Note 7S price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB/ 32GB variant, and goes up to Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB/ 64GB model. The additional Rs. 1,000 off on exchange is applicable on Flipkart and Mi.com both. It is available in Onyx Black and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Flipkart has also listed an extra 5 percent off for Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card users. Mi.com is offering no-cost EMI options, Mi Protect at Rs. 799, and up to 1120GB 4G data and unlimited calling for Airtel users. This additional exchange discount will only last till July 12.

As mentioned, the Redmi Note 7 Pro all variants are also available in an open sale manner on Flipkart and Mi.com both. It's available in Neptune Blue, Space Black, and Nebula Red (only 6GB) colour options. The open sale will go on till July 12, after which the phone will presumably go back to its flash sale tradition.

Redmi Note 7S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7S runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dot Notch Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 7S sports a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel sensor at the front that supports AI Portrait mode and AI Face unlock.

On the storage front, the Redmi Note 7S has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the Redmi Note 7S include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, distance sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, and an infrared sensor.

The Redmi Note 7S packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4 fast charging tech. Lastly, the phone measures 159.2x75.2x8.1mm and weighs 186 grams.

