Redmi Note 7S is official. Xiaomi India on Monday unveiled the new Redmi Note 7S smartphone in the country. A variant of the company's already available Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones, the new Redmi Note 7S will go on sale through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores starting from May 23. The phone will be available with a starting price of Rs. 10,999. Key highlights of the Redmi Note 7S includes a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display, octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery. There are also dual rear cameras -- with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Notably, the specifications of the Redmi Note 7S are seemingly identical to the Redmi Note 7 variant that was launched in China back in January.

Redmi Note 7S price in India, launch offers

The Redmi Note 7S price in India has been set at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage mode, whereas the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs. 12,999. Both variants come in three distinct colour options, namely Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue.

Xiaomi will start selling the Redmi Note 7S in India through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores from May 23, Thursday. The phone will also go on sale through Mi Studio and Xiaomi partner retail stores in the future.

The Redmi Note 7S is the third model in the Redmi Note 7 series in India -- after the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro, both of which debuted in late February. The new phone, however, has no noticeable differences from what was launched in China in January this year.

Redmi Note 7S specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7S runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dot Notch Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back of the smartphone along with a P2i splash-resistant coating. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 7S has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC that is clocked at 2.2GHz, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 7S comes with dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, the phone has features such as PDAF, EIS, and AI Portrait Mode. Xiaomi has also provided a 13-megapixel sensor at the front that supports AI Portrait mode and AI Face unlock.

Redmi Note 7S sports a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor

In terms of storage, the Redmi Note 7S has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the Redmi Note 7S include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, distance sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, and an infrared sensor.

The Redmi Note 7S packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4 fast charging tech. Besides, the phone measures 159.2x75.2x8.1mm.