Redmi Note 7S With 6.3-Inch Display Launched at Rs. 10,999: Highlights

Redmi Note 7S is available in two variants: 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM, 64GB storage.

By | Updated: 20 May 2019 12:19 IST
Redmi Note 7S price in India starts at Rs. 10,999

  • Redmi Note 7S has been launched in India
  • Redmi Note 7S price in India starts at Rs. 10,999
  • The smartphone has a 48-megapixel sensor at the back

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S has been launched in India. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch display and is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz. Xiaomi has said this smartphone's 48-megapixel rear camera is the highlight feature. It has a dual rear camera setup and a single front camera. This smartphone has a Redmi Note 7S price in India starts at Rs. 10,999. Here's how to watch the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S launch live stream.

Redmi Note 7S specifications

Redmi Note 7S comes in three colours -- Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue, and Ruby Red. Redmi Note 7S ships with a protective case in the box. The Redmi Note 7S has a 48-megapixel sensor at the back with f/1.8 aperture. Xiaomi claims that the Redmi Note 7S uses a "super pixel" technology that combines four pixels into one while capturing photos. The Redmi Note 7S has a 13-megapixel selfie camera with a waterdrop-style notch that Xiaomi has dubbed "Dot Notch". 

The Redmi Note 7S is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz and a 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi Note 7S has a USB Type-C port. The charger in the Redmi Note 7S box supports QuickCharge 2.0 but Xiaomi says you can buy a QuickCharge 3.0 or 4.0 charger on Xiaomi's website. This smartphone has a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR blaster at the top. 

The Redmi Note 7S has a 6.3-inch display with a waterdrop notch, and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and the back. The device has p2i nano-coating and water-tight seal for some splash resistance. The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Redmi Note 7S price in India

The Redmi Note 7S price in India is Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant and Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. It will be available from Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Flipkart from May 23.

