Redmi Note 7S will go on open sale in India tonight, Xiaomi announced on Thursday. The new 48-megapixel smartphone was launched by Xiaomi in India last week, and went on sale for the first time on Thursday, May 23. It went on sale again yesterday, on May 29. The Redmi Note 7S is essentially the China variant of the Redmi Note 7. While the India variant only featured a dual rear camera comprising 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel cameras, the China variant features a 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel setup. Read on for more details about the Redmi Note 7S open sale, price in India, specifications, and more.

Redmi Note 7S price in India, open sale details

The Redmi Note 7S price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB/ 32GB variant, and goes up to Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB/ 64GB model. The smartphone will go on open sale via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores starting 12:01am tonight (Friday, May 31).

As we mentioned, the Redmi Note 7S first went on sale on May 23, and was made available for sale again this week on May 29. Xiaomi announced the news of the open sale via a tweet on Thursday.

Redmi Note 7S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7S runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dot Notch Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 7S sports a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel sensor at the front that supports AI Portrait mode and AI Face unlock.

On the storage front, the Redmi Note 7S has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the Redmi Note 7S include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, distance sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, and an infrared sensor.

The Redmi Note 7S packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4 fast charging tech. Lastly, the phone measures 159.2x75.2x8.1mm and weighs 186 grams.

