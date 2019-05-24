Technology News
  Redmi Note 7S Next Sale Set for May 29 via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores: Check Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Next Sale Set for May 29 via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores: Check Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 7S price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

By | Updated: 24 May 2019 12:18 IST
Redmi Note 7S Next Sale Set for May 29 via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores: Check Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 7S was launched in India on Monday as the new Redmi Note-series model

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 7S price goes up to Rs. 12,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
  • Redmi Note 7S has been available through offline retailers starting today
  • Xiaomi had launched Redmi Note 7S in China as Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7S, the latest Xiaomi phone that initially went on sale in India on Thursday, is set to be available for purchase in the country again on Wednesday, May 29. The new sale will take place through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. In the meantime, the Redmi Note 7S has also gone on sale through Mi Studio and Xiaomi partner retail stores earlier today. Xiaomi notably conducted three sale rounds for the Redmi Note 7S on Thursday that all were concluded in a few seconds. The Chinese company, however, hasn't revealed the number of units it sold so far. To recall, the Redmi Note 7S was launched in India on Monday. It is essentially the China variant of the Redmi Note 7 that debuted back in late February.

The next sale of the Redmi Note 7S through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores will be held at 12pm (noon) IST on Wednesday, May 29. It is, however, unclear whether customers would receive a Rs. 500 discount for their purchases made on HDFC Bank cards via Flipkart and Mi.com that both offered the discount during the initial sale on Thursday.

Redmi Note 7S price in India

The Redmi Note 7S price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 12,999. The phone comes in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Redmi Note 7S First Impressions

As we mentioned, the Redmi Note 7S was launched in India on Monday. The phone is essentially the China variant of the Redmi Note 7 that debuted earlier this year.

Redmi Note 7S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7S runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dot Notch Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 7S sports a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel sensor at the front that supports AI Portrait mode and AI Face unlock.

On the storage front, the Redmi Note 7S has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the Redmi Note 7S include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, distance sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, and an infrared sensor.

The Redmi Note 7S packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4 fast charging tech. Lastly, the phone measures 159.2x75.2x8.1mm and weighs 186 grams.

Redmi Note 7S Next Sale Set for May 29 via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores: Check Price, Specifications
