Redmi Note 7S is set to launch in India today, the latest 48-megapixel smartphone from Xiaomi. To recall, the Chinese electronics company had started teasing the India launch of the Redmi Note 7S last week, and it will be unveiling at noon on Monday. So far, Xiaomi has revealed that the Redmi Note 7S will be bear a 48-megapixel camera, and probably the the primary sensor in the dual rear camera setup that was confirmed when Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain shared a teaser photo holding the phone up in his hands. A Red colour variant was also confirmed in the teaser photo, while Flipkart has confirmed it will be listing the smartphone.

Redmi Note 7S launch live stream, how to watch

Xiaomi will be live streaming the Redmi Note 7S launch, with no specific event held for it. The Redmi Note 7S live stream will be hosted on the company's site, Mi.com. The live stream time is 12pm (noon) IST. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 about all the details revealed from the launch, including the Redmi Note 7S price in India, specifications, and availability details.

Redmi Note 7S specifications (expected)

As we mentioned, the Redmi Note 7S has been part of a series of teasers by the company. Xiaomi had first teased the Redmi Note 7S would bear a 48-megapixel camera. This was then followed up by the confirmation of a dual rear camera setup, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a Red colour variant in a photo that featured the company's India chief. Finally, a bunch of camera samples were shared by the company, which included "detailed daylight shots", a Portrait mode with depth-of-field bokeh effects for the selfie camera, as well as "amazing low-light shots." Flipkart is also teasing availability of the smartphone.

The Redmi Note 7S can be expected to be quite similar to the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro, and it may very well be that Xiaomi launches the China variant of the Redmi Note 7 in India. To recall, the Redmi Note 7 was first launched in China in January, and then brought to India the next month when Xiaomi also unveiled the Redmi Note 7 Pro for the first time. The company decided to launch a more basic variant of the Redmi Note 7 in India in February, with a dual rear camera that features a 12-megapixel primary sensor with a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The China variant of the Redmi Note 7 featured a dual rear camera setup with a a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Thus, with all the teasers about 48-megapixel cameras and the phone's design teased in the photo with Jain matching that of the Redmi Note 7, it certainly appears that the China variant of the Redmi Note 7 is being brought to the country.

Redmi Note 7 China variant looks identical to the Redmi Note 7S model shown off by India chief Manu Kumar Jain

Apart from the differing dual rear camera setup, the rest of the specifications of the Redmi Note 7's China and India variants are identical. To refresh, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84 percent NTSC colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and 2.5D curved glass protection. It is powered by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 graphics, and 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. Internal storage is at 32GB and 64GB options with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

We've already detailed the dual camera setup, and on the front, the Redmi Note 7 features a 13-megapixel selfie sensor. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support. Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, as well as a USB Type-C port. It measures 159.21x75.21x8.1mm and weighs 186 grams.

Redmi Note 7S teaser shows a dual rear camera setup and a rear fingerprint sensor

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Manu Kumar Jain

Redmi Note 7S price in India (expected)

As we mentioned, the Redmi Note 7S may very well turn out to be the India launch of the Redmi Note 7's China variant. If that's the case, the smartphone may be priced in between the Redmi Note 7 (starts at Rs. 9,999) and Redmi Note 7 Pro (starts at Rs. 13,999) in India series models in the country. In China, Redmi Note 7 price starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,300) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, going up to CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,400) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,500) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option.