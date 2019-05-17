Redmi Note 7S will be sold via Flipkart in the country, like its sibling models – Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. The e-retailer has set up a teaser page for the upcoming smartphone on its app, which allows the consumers to register to get information about when the phone is available for purchase. Xiaomi first started teasing the arrival of the Redmi Note 7S as its new 48-megapixel smartphone a few days ago and the company has since revealed that the phone will be unveiled on May 20. Xiaomi India Chief Manu Kumar Jain remarked on Twitter earlier today that the Redmi Note 7S will get a Red colour variant.

As per a teaser page set up by Flipkart, the upcoming Redmi Note 7S smartphone will be available on its websites and apps when released. The teaser is currently only visible on the e-retailer's app right now. In addition to Flipkart, the phone will most likely be offered via Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Studio outlets, and Mi offline partner stores in the country.

Redmi Note 7S teaser page on Flipkart app

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart has not revealed when exactly the Redmi Note 7S will go on sale in the country, but we expect to get all the details about the phone as well as its pricing and availability on May 20, when Xiaomi will be officially unveiling the smartphone. Xiaomi has also set up a teaser page for the phone on its own website, which shows a number of images taken by Redmi Note 7S. As you can expect, the images look great, and the camera watermark included on the phone confirms that there is going to be a dual camera setup present on the back of the upcoming Redmi Note 7S.

As per the various teasers shared by Xiaomi India until now, the Redmi Note 7S will feature a 48-megapixel primary shooter, as a part of a dual camera setup, and Red will be one of the colour options for the phone. Xiaomi India Chief Manu Kumar Jain revealed the Red variant on Twitter. Additionally, the phone will also include Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the back, and most likely on the front as well.

The Redmi Note 7S is also likely to share its design with the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro phones, considering the phone outline shown in the teaser embedded below. It is quite likely that we might just end up with Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 7 as Redmi Note 7S in India.

To recall, the Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen with a dewdrop notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support. Other specifications of the phone include USB Type-C, dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 5.0.

On the imaging front, Redmi Note 7 China variant houses a dual camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 13-megapixel front shooter onboard as well.