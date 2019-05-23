Technology News
  Redmi Note 7S to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today via Flipkart: Check Price, Offers

Redmi Note 7S to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today via Flipkart: Check Price, Offers

Redmi Note 7S will go on sale via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores today.

Updated: 23 May 2019 10:48 IST
Redmi Note 7S was launched in India on Monday

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 7S price starts at Rs. 10,999
  • The smartphone will go on sale via regular offline stores from tomorrow
  • Redmi Note 7S will be available in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, Sapphire Blue

Redmi Note 7S will go on sale in India for the first time today, via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. To recall, the new Redmi Note 7 series smartphone was launched in India on Monday, and is essentially the China variant of the Redmi Note 7. The India variant of the Redmi Note 7, which launched with inferior specifications at a lower price point than its Chinese counterpart, will be discontinued, the company has confirmed. The biggest highlight of the Redmi Note 7S is its 48-megapixel rear camera. Read on for details about the Redmi Note 7S price in India, its first sale, offers, and more.

Redmi Note 7S price in India, sale details, launch offers

The Redmi Note 7S price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB/ 32GB model, going upto to Rs. 12,999 for its 4GB/ 64GB model. It will be available in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour variants.

The first sale of the Redmi Note 7S kicks off at 12pm (noon) IST on Thursday, May 23, and the smartphone will be available via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. It will go on sale via Mi Studio and Xiaomi partner retail stores from May 24, Friday.

As we mentioned, after the Redmi Note 7S launch on Monday, the company announced that it will be discontinuing the Redmi Note 7 model in India.

 

Redmi Note 7S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7S runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dot Notch Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back of the smartphone along with a P2i splash-resistant coating. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 7S has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC that is clocked at 2.2GHz, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 7S comes with dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, the phone has features such as PDAF, EIS, and AI Portrait Mode. Xiaomi has also provided a 13-megapixel sensor at the front that supports AI Portrait mode and AI Face unlock.

In terms of storage, the Redmi Note 7S has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the Redmi Note 7S include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, distance sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, and an infrared sensor.

The Redmi Note 7S packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4 fast charging tech. Besides, the phone measures 159.2x75.2x8.1mm.

Comments

Further reading: Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7S Price in India, Redmi Note 7S Specifications, Redmi India, Redmi, Xiaomi, Xiaomi India
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
