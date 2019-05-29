Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro are set to go on sale in India again today. The sale will take place via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores at 12pm (noon) IST. Key highlights of the Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro include a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, waterdrop-style display notch, and 4,000mAh battery along with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0. The phones also have dual rear cameras, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an infrared sensor. Moreover, Xiaomi has provided Android 9 Pie on both the Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro with its MIUI 10 on top.

Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India, sale details, offers

The Redmi Note 7S price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, going up to Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Redmi Note 7S First Impressions

Unlike the Redmi Note 7S, the Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 16,999. Both variants come in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour variants.

Despite having different prices and colour options, the Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro both will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST today.

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Offers on the Redmi Note 7S include Rs. 500 discount on purchases made through HDFC Bank cards via Flipkart and Mi.com. Redmi Note 7 Pro customers, on the other hand, are eligible to avail a double data offer on prepaid recharges of Rs. 198 and above on Reliance Jio network. Airtel subscribers can avail up to 1,120GB data along with unlimited calling. There will also be Airtel Thanks benefits.

To recall, the Redmi Note 7S was launched in the country last month. It brings specifications identical to the China variant of the Redmi Note 7 and is set to soon replace the Redmi Note 7 in India. In contrast, the Redmi Note 7 Pro debuted in the Indian market back in February -- alongside the India variant of the Redmi Note 7.

Redmi Note 7S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7S runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dot Notch Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is also Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back of the smartphone along with a P2i splash-resistant coating. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM.

On the optics front, the Redmi Note 7S sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel sensor at the front that supports AI Portrait mode and AI Face unlock.

The Redmi Note 7S has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4 tech.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

Xiaomi has provided a dual rear camera setup on the Redmi Note 7 Pro that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone also has a 13-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video chat.

For storage, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has up to 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also features a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0.

