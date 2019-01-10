Xiaomi has finally launched the Redmi Note 7 under its new 'Redmi by Xiaomi' sub-brand. The smartphone sports a waterdrop-shaped notch, dual rear camera setup, a 48-megapixel sensor at the back, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a 4,000mAh battery. It also features 2.5D glass protection up front and at the back as well, and comes with a 6.3-inch large display size. The Redmi Note 7 is the first smartphone to be launched after Xiaomi announced that Redmi would operate as an independent brand moving forward.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 price, availability

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,300) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage options, CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,400) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,500) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The smartphone will go on sale from January 15, and will be made available in Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright Black colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 specifications

As for hardware, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 runs on MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo, and is seen to sport a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84 percent NTSC colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and 2.5D curved glass protection. It is powered by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. Internal storage is at 32GB and 64GB options.

As for optics, the Redmi Note 7 sports dual camera setup with one 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another 5-megpapixel sensor. The cameras at the back get LED flash support, and are touted to be elevated using AI-backed software features. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie sensor as well. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.