Redmi Note 7 Update Brings Xiaomi Mi Mix 3's Super Night Scene Mode

, 24 January 2019
Redmi Note 7 Update Brings Xiaomi Mi Mix 3's Super Night Scene Mode

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 was launched in China earlier this month

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 7 gets the Super Night Scene mode
  • This mode was first introduced in the Mi Mix 3 smartphone
  • It helps to take low-noise and bright pictures in dark areas

Last week, Xiaomi confirmed that the Redmi Note 7 is getting the Super Night Scene feature in an upcoming software update. Now, the company confirms that it is rolling out via an update to all Redmi Note 7 users. To recall, the Super Night Scene camera mode was originally added to the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 smartphone last year, and it allows users to capture great pictures even in low light conditions. The Super Night Scene mode has been added to the Xiaomi Mi 8 and Mi Mix 2S smartphones in the past, and now it is arriving for Redmi Note 7 users as well.

The official Redmi account on Weibo has posted this development, confirming the rollout of the Super Night Scene mode for Redmi Note 7 users. Furthermore, the post also announced that the next flash sale of the smartphone will be held on Friday, January 25, at 10:00am CST (7:30am IST).

The Super Night Scene mode is Xiaomi's take on Google's Night Sight mode, and it allows users to take HDR photos in low-light areas. It takes several pictures in different exposures, combines them, and produces an image which is bright and less noisy.

The Super Night Scene camera mode was released for the Mi Mix 3 in November last year as a part of a MIUI 10 8.11.7 update. The feature was later released for the Mi 8 and Mi Mix 2S phones as a part of the MIUI 10 8.11.8 update the same month.

Coming back to the Redmi Note 7, it was unveiled in China last week with a rear dual-camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel sensor. Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain has teased the launch of the smartphone in the country, and it is expected to arrive soon.

Comments

Redmi Note 7 Update Brings Xiaomi Mi Mix 3's Super Night Scene Mode
Redmi Note 6 Pro
