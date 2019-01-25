The MIUI team had revealed last week that the Redmi Note 7 is going to get the Super Night Scene feature in an upcoming software update. Now, Xiaomi confirms that the feature is rolling out via an update to all Redmi Note 7 users. To recall, the Super Night Scene camera mode was originally added to the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 smartphone last year, and it allows users to capture great pictures even in low light conditions. The Super Night Scene mode has since been brought to the Xiaomi Mi 8 and Mi Mix 2S smartphones. The Redmi Note 7 is the fourth smartphone to receive it.

The official Redmi account on Weibo has posted this development, confirming the rollout of the Super Night Scene mode for Redmi Note 7 users. Furthermore, the company announced that the next flash sale of the smartphone will be held on Tuesday, January 29, at 10:00am CST (7:30am IST) in China. The second flash sale of the phone was conducted on January 25 and the phone quickly went out of stock. The company is hoping to sell one million units of the smartphone this month.

The Super Night Scene mode is Xiaomi's take on Google's Night Sight mode, and it allows users to take HDR photos in low-light areas. It takes several pictures in different exposures, combines them, and produces an image which is bright and less noisy.

The Super Night Scene camera mode was released for the Mi Mix 3 in November last year as a part of a MIUI 10 8.11.7 update. The feature was later released for the Mi 8 and Mi Mix 2S phones as a part of the MIUI 10 8.11.8 update the same month.

Coming back to the Redmi Note 7, it was unveiled in China last week with a rear dual-camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel sensor. Other specifications of the phone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen. The phone carries a starting price-tag of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,200). Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain has teased the launch of the smartphone in the country, and it is expected to arrive soon.