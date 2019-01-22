NDTV Gadgets360.com

Redmi Note 7 Used as a Skate, Thrown Down the Stairs in Latest 'Test Videos'

, 22 January 2019
Redmi Note 7 was launched in China earlier this month

  • Redmi Note 7 undergoes guerrilla durability tests and comes out a winner
  • The phone is thrown down the stairs in a dustbin
  • The Redmi Note 7 comes out unscathed after being used as skates

Redmi Note 7 was introduced earlier this month in China as the first smartphone for Xiaomi's brand-new sub-brand Redmi. The phone was teased heavily before launch, and its durability was highlighted as one of its key features. Before launch, the company shared video footage of employees stomping on to the Redmi Note 7 multiple times, but the smartphone survived the horror apparently without any visible damage. Now, two weird durability tests have been performed on the Redmi Note 7 - one that involves it being thrown down the stairs, and another shows a man skating on top of the phone. In both cases, the Redmi Note 7 comes out unharmed, without any scratches, broken glass, or bends.  

Redmi Note 7 dropped from stairs

In the first video (reposted below from YouTube), Redmi CEO Lu Weibing throws the Redmi Note 7 down a staircase, inside a garbage can that has been sealed off with tape. During the descent, the Redmi Note 7 is seen thrashing and tossing in the bin, but it scrapes through the ordeal without any damage. This can be attributed to the Redmi Note's phantom grade double-sided Corning Gorilla Glass 5 body. 

Redmi Note 7 used as a skate

In the second video (reposted below from YouTube), a user apparently decides to duct tape the Redmi Note 7 with wheels, and use it as skates. The blogger proceeds to put all of his weight on the phone and skate for a decent amount of time. The wheels lose its grip, which forces him to stop, but upon inspection at the end, the Redmi Note 7 is completely unmarked, without any scratches or broken glass. The phone is seen working perfectly fine after suffering the ordeal - a decent testimony to its tough exterior. Of course, we'd urge readers to take both videos by the official Redmi CEO and the blogger with a pinch of salt, and recommend not trying such tests on your own smartphones back home.


The smartphone's major highlights include the 48-megapixel sensor present in its dual rear camera setup, a waterdrop-shaped notch, fingerprint sensor on the back panel, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

As for hardware, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS display, is powered by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 graphics, and 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. Internal storage is at 32GB and 64GB options with the option to expand further using

As for optics, the Redmi Note 7 sports dual camera setup with one 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another 5-megpapixel sensor. The cameras at the back get monochrome dual-LED flash support, and PDAF. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie sensor as well with features like AI face unlock, AI smart beauty, AI single shot blur, front HDR, background blur, and more.

The Redmi Note 7 packs a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support. The company touts up to 251 hours of standby time, 23 hours of talk time, 13 hours of video playback, and 7 hours of gaming. Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac. It measures at 159.21x75.21x8.1mm, and weighs 186 grams.

The Redmi Note 7 price starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,300) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, going up to CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,400) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,500) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

Redmi by Xiaomi is already working on the Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone, which is likely to be the international variant of the Note 7. The phone's purported price-tag was leaked recently and it is quite possible that we will see a similar pricing in India. 

