Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 to Go on Sale in India Today

The Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7, and the Redmi Y3 phones are all set to go on sale today via Flipkart, Amazon, and Mi.com. The Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi 7 phones' sale will begin at 12pm IST, and the Redmi Y3 sale will begin at 3pm IST. To recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts from Rs. 13,999, the Redmi 7 price in India starts from Rs. 7,999, and the Redmi Y3 price in India starts from Rs. 9,999.

As mentioned, the sale for the Redmi Note 7 Pro will begin at 12pm IST on both Flipkart and Mi.com. Interested buyers must register beforehand to ensure smooth checkout as soon as the flash sale starts. The Redmi 7 and will begin at 12pm IST respectively on Amazon.in and Mi.com both. The Redmi Y3 sale starts at 3pm IST via Amazon.in and Mi.com as well. It is also recommended that users fill in their address and payment details beforehand as well.

Redmi Note 7, Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 price in India

The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. The phone comes in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour options.

Redmi 7 price in India has been set at Rs. 7,999 for 2GB + 32GB model and at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model. The phone will be offered in three colour options – Eclipse Black, Comet Blue, and Lunar Red.

The Redmi Y3 price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB inbuilt storage variant, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 11,999. The phone comes in Bold Red, Elegant Blue, and Prime Black colour options.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. It features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style display notch. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 12GB storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 for fast charging.

Redmi 7 specifications

The Redmi 7 runs on MIUI 10, based on Android 9 Pie. The phone features a 6.26-inch HD+ screen with 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, coupled with 2GB/ 32GB of RAM and Adreno 506 GPU. The phone also comes with 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded using microSD card (up to 512GB).

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the Redmi 7 houses a dual rear camera setup, which packs a 12-megapixel primary camera (f/2.2 aperture, 1.25-micron pixels) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is an 8-megapixel front shooter onboard as well.

Additionally, you will get a 4,000mAh battery, Micro-USB 2.0 port, dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, and P2i splash-resistant coating.

Redmi Y3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Y3 runs Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone has a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Y3 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. A 2-megapixel depth sensor is also available at the back. Further, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with EIS, auto HDR, and an AI portrait mode as well as an f/2.25 lens.

The Redmi Y3 has 32GB and 64GB internal storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) with a dedicated card slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on the Redmi Y3 include an IR blaster and a rear fingerprint sensor among others. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 158.73x75.58x8.47mm.

