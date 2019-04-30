Technology News
Redmi Note 7 Pro Finally Gets Fortnite Support With MIUI 10.2.10.0 Update, Levels Battlefield Against Realme 3 Pro

There is no word at what graphics settings Fortnite will run on Redmi Note 7 Pro.

By | Updated: 30 April 2019 17:40 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter / Manu Kumar Jain

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM

Highlights
  • MIUI 10.2.10.0 is apparently being rolled out in a staged manner
  • It is not known what other features it brings to the table
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro recently received camera upgrades via an update

Redmi Note 7 Pro finally has Fortnite support. To recall, earlier this month, Xiaomi announced that the company is working with Epic Games and Qualcomm to bring support for Fortnite to the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Making good on its promise, Xiaomi India's MD, Manu Kumar Jain, has announced that support for Fortnite has finally arrived on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Fortnite compatibility for the Snapdragon 675 SoC-powered phone has gone live with the MIUI 10.2.10.0 update. Fortnite support brings the Redmi Note 7 Pro on parity with the Realme 3 Pro, which came with native support for the hit-battle royale game upon its launch earlier this month.

Jain took to Twitter earlier today and revealed that the Redmi Note 7 Pro has finally landed support for Fortnite. This comes less than two weeks after Xiaomi announced that it is in talks with developer Epic Games and Qualcomm to get the Snapdragon 675 SoC at the heart of the Redmi Note 7 Pro certified for Fortnite compatibility. All Redmi Note 7 Pro units running the latest MIUI 10.2.10.0 build are ready to install and play Fortnite. It appears that the update is being rolled out in a staged manner, as we are yet to receive it on our Redmi Note 7 Pro unit. Some users are reporting receiving the update for the Redmi Note 7 Pro - the changelog shared does not mention Fortnite support, but instead mentioned a fix for noises in the speaker.

However, Xiaomi has not revealed the graphics settings - recommended or maximum – at which Fortnite can be played on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. But it appears that Fortnite support is not only about providing users with another option to indulge in their passion for mobile gaming, but also has to do with the prestige and bragging rights in the hyper-competitive market, especially against the Realme 3 Pro. Realme's CEO recently threw some shade at the Redmi Note 7 Pro for being unable to play Fortnite, while the Realme 3 Pro was Fortnite-ready out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi cited the Snapdragon 675's status as a new processor for the lack of Fortnite support, since Epic Games couldn't test it and certify it for Fortnite gameplay. But that has changed now. However, we are a little sceptical about how the gameplay experience on the Redmi Note 7 Pro will turn out to be, since Fortnite is a fairly demanding game and we have seen non-flagship chips struggle at maintaining a high frame rate and providing a smooth experience without stutters or lags.

Do Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Mi Soundbar redefine their price segments? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
