Redmi Note 7 Pro MIUI 12 Update With New Camera Filters Rolling Out in India, Users Report

The new MIUI 12 update for the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India carries version number MIUI 12.0.4.0.QFHINXM.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 December 2020 18:47 IST
Photo Credit: Telegram

Redmi Note 7 Pro new update is said to bring Gold vibes and Lime camera filters

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro users must check manually for the update
  • The update brings along October 2020 Android security patch
  • It is recommended to install the update when connected to Wi-Fi

Redmi Note 7 Pro is receiving a new MIUI 12 stable update in India, users have been posting on social media. The update comes with the version number MIUI 12.0.4.0.QFHINXM and users have started sharing screenshots of the update on Telegram and Twitter. It brings along new camera filters and the October 2020 Android security patch. All Redmi Note 7 Pro users can check for the update manually in Settings. It is recommended that all software updates are installed after backing up your data and ensuring sufficient battery and space on the phone.

Users have taken to Twitter and Telegram to share screenshots of receiving the new MIUI 12 update on their Redmi Note 7 Pro units. The version number for this update is MIUI 12.0.4.0.QFHINXM and the size is listed to be 346MB. The changelog notes that the new update also adds two new filters to the camera: Gold vibes and Lime. Apart from that, the update also brings fixes to ‘some issues' to boost the overall user experience.

Screenshots shared by users suggest that the latest Redmi Note 7 Pro update also brings along the dated October 2020 Android security patch. It is recommended to check About Phone > System Update to see if a new update has arrived on your Redmi Note 7 Pro. When the update arrives for you, it's recommended to install it under a good Wi-Fi connection, and while the phone is on charge.

We have contacted Xiaomi on the nature of this latest rollout. It could well just be a beta version and not a commercial rollout for the Redmi Note 7 Pro. We will update this copy when we hear back from the company.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
