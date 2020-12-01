Redmi Note 7 Pro is receiving a new MIUI 12 stable update in India, users have been posting on social media. The update comes with the version number MIUI 12.0.4.0.QFHINXM and users have started sharing screenshots of the update on Telegram and Twitter. It brings along new camera filters and the October 2020 Android security patch. All Redmi Note 7 Pro users can check for the update manually in Settings. It is recommended that all software updates are installed after backing up your data and ensuring sufficient battery and space on the phone.

Users have taken to Twitter and Telegram to share screenshots of receiving the new MIUI 12 update on their Redmi Note 7 Pro units. The version number for this update is MIUI 12.0.4.0.QFHINXM and the size is listed to be 346MB. The changelog notes that the new update also adds two new filters to the camera: Gold vibes and Lime. Apart from that, the update also brings fixes to ‘some issues' to boost the overall user experience.

Screenshots shared by users suggest that the latest Redmi Note 7 Pro update also brings along the dated October 2020 Android security patch. It is recommended to check About Phone > System Update to see if a new update has arrived on your Redmi Note 7 Pro. When the update arrives for you, it's recommended to install it under a good Wi-Fi connection, and while the phone is on charge.

We have contacted Xiaomi on the nature of this latest rollout. It could well just be a beta version and not a commercial rollout for the Redmi Note 7 Pro. We will update this copy when we hear back from the company.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.