Redmi Note 7 Pro Top Online Selling Smartphone in India in Q2 2019, Flipkart Top Online Marketplace: Counterpoint

Realme became the second-largest player in the online segment with 17 percent market share, the report claims.

Updated: 13 September 2019 18:56 IST
Flipkart raked in 58 percent of the Indian online market share

According to the latest Counterpoint Research data, Xiaomi and Realme were the top performing smartphone brands in Q2 2019. The Redmi Note 7 Pro was the top selling phone in the second quarter, and Realme became the second-largest player in the online segment with 17 percent market share. Online smartphones sales were on a rise, while offline smartphone sales declined by 4 percent. Smartphone shipments from the online channel in India grew 26 percent year-on-year (YoY) during Q2 2019, according to the latest research from Counterpoint's Market Monitor service.

Talking about the top five online smartphones in India in Q2 2019, Counterpoint says Redmi Note 7 Pro performed the best with 12.1 percent market share, followed by another Xiaomi phone - the Redmi 6A – which grabbed a 6.4 percent share of the market. The Realme C2 and Realme 3 phones grabbed the third and fourth spot with 5.9 and 5.6 percent market share. Lastly, the Redmi Note 7 took the fifth spot with 5 percent market share. Clearly, Xiaomi and Realme performed really well in the second quarter, although the report says that Asus, Vivo, and Oppo were also the fastest growing brands in the online segment.

Xiaomi still remains at the top with 46 percent market share, but saw a year-over-year decline from 55 percent in Q2 2018. Realme is fast becoming a competing brand, and has now become the second-largest player in the online segment with 17 percent market share. Last year in the same quarter, Realme clocked only 4 percent share. Samsung, Huawei, and Asus follow suit with 11 percent, 6 percent, and 4 percent market share, respectively.

Xiaomi's success was attributed to phones like the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Go. Realme's good performance was largely because of phones like Realme C2, Realme 3, and Realme 3 Pro. Samsung was the third-largest player in the online segment, according to the report, and the new Galaxy M-series contributed to more than 50 percent of its online volume.

Counterpoint notes that online sales were on an all-time high with a 28 percent year-on-year growth. Flipkart remains the leader in the online segment with a 58 percent share, while Amazon rakes in 29 percent. Mi.com, surprisingly, comes third with 12 percent market share. Amazon recorded highest ever shipments in the premium segment driven by OnePlus 7 series. The Rs. 15,000 – Rs. 20,000 price band was the fastest-growing in the online segment, the Redmi Note 7 Pro was the best performing, followed by the Realme 3 Pro.

Flipkart grew 45 percent year-over-year in Q2 2019, due to strong sales of Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme C2 and Realme 3. These three models alone contribute to one-third of Flipkart's overall sales. Amazon, on the other hand, grew 9 percent YoY driven by with Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Samsung Galaxy M-series, Xiaomi Redmi 7, and the OnePlus7 Series.

While online sales are on a healthy rise, things looked rather grim for offline sales. The report says that offline sales saw a 4 percent decline YoY. While the decline isn't steep, the report claims that online sales were at peak due to summer sales and month-end discounts.

