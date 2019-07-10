Technology News
loading
  Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm IST via Flipkart and Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications

Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm IST via Flipkart and Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant.

By | Updated: 10 July 2019 03:54 IST
Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm IST via Flipkart and Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications

Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor as its primary rear camera

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in India in late February
  • The smartphone will be available via flash sale in India
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro's new 6GB/ 64GB variant will be available today

Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale in India today via both Flipkart and Mi.com. The popular affordable smartphone from Xiaomi was launched in the country way back in February, and has since gone on sale numerous times. The Redmi Note 7 Pro has also been made available in open sales more than once in the interim. Today's is a flash sale however, with all three variants - including the newly launched 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage SKU - being made available for purchase. Read on for more details about the Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India, specifications, sale timings, as well as offers.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, while the newly launched 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 15,999, and the top-end Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 16,999. All three variants will go on sale via Flipkart and Mi.com at 12pm IST. Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) colour options are: Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black options.

Redmi Note 7 Pro sale offers from Xiaomi include the Jio cashback offer, which bestows double data benefit on all the prepaid recharges worth Rs. 198 and above. Airtel customers will receive up to 1,120GB data along with unlimited voice calling with the Airtel double data offer. Mi Exchange plan and no-cost 3-month EMI with Zest money is also on the table from the Mi.com store.

 

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10. The phone also has a features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style display notch that Xiaomi calls Dot Notch. Under the hood, there is an 11nm, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB RAM options and 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage options. Both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The rear camera setup supports a list of artificial intelligence (AI) powered features, such as AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and a Night mode. It also offers 4K video recording.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0.

Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Which one is the winner? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm IST via Flipkart and Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
Comment
 
 

