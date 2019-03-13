Redmi Note 7 Pro, the much-awaited smartphone from Xiaomi, went on sale for the first time in India today and it was quickly sold out. Xiaomi's newest phone is offered via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores in the country. To recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in the Indian market earlier this month with a dual rear camera setup and a waterdrop-style display notch. The smartphone is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. Alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi will also be offering the Redmi Note 7 that went on sale in the country for the first time last week.

Xiaomi's Manu Kumar Jain revealed on Twitter that Redmi Note 7 Pro was sold out in a matter of seconds. Redmi Note 7, which was also put on sale alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro, too went out of stock very soon. The company has stated that the next sales for both smartphones are now scheduled for March 20.

#RedmiNote7Pro 1st ever sale on @Flipkart & https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ: went out of stock in seconds!



Mi Fans, we hear you! Our factories are working round the clock to increase the production exponentially for this #48MP camera beast. ????



Thank you all for your love & support ???? — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 13, 2019

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India

The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, while its 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 16,999. Moreover, it will come in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour options.

Launch offers on the Redmi Note 7 Pro include up to 1,120GB of 4G data, unlimited voice calling, and Airtel Thanks benefits specifically for Airtel customers. Xiaomi also tied up with Reliance Jio to provide double data benefit offers for specifically Jio Prime users.

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Both the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro were notably launched in India earlier this month.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10. The phone also has a features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style display notch that Xiaomi calls Dot Notch. Under the hood, there is an 11nm, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB RAM options and 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage options. Both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Redmi Note 7 Pro camera

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The rear camera setup supports a list of artificial intelligence (AI) powered features, such as AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and a Night mode. It also offers 4K video recording.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0.

Redmi Note 7 price in India

The Redmi Note 7 price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage configuration, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 11,999. The phone is available in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 runs Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 7 comes with a dual rear camera setup that has a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The India variant of the Redmi Note 7 is different from the China variant on the camera aspect as the latter had a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 as the primary sensor in its dual rear camera setup, with the other camera being a 5-megapixel sensor.

Redmi Note 7 First Impressions

Reliance Jio customers purchasing the Redmi Note 7 can avail a double data offer through recharges valued Rs. 198 and above.

In terms of selfies, the Redmi Note 7 sports a 13-megapixel sensor at the front. The front-facing sensor comes with an AI Portrait mode and has features such as AI Beautify (4.0), face recognition, HDR support, and AI scene detection to recognise up to 12 scenes.

On the storage front, the Redmi Note 7 has 32GB and 64GB of internal storage options that both support microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Also, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Redmi Note 7 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4. Furthermore, the phone measures 159.21x75.21x8.1mm and weighs 185 grams.