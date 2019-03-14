Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 – the latest budget smartphones from Xiaomi – have garnered an enthusiastic response from eager fans and both of them quickly went out of stock in the sale yesterday. For buyers who couldn't get their hands on the new Redmi smartphones, their next sale will be conducted on March 20, 2019. Both the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be up for grabs from Mi.com and Flipkart on the aforesaid date.

The listing banners for the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro on Mi.com state that both the smartphones will go on sale at 12pm (Noon) IST. Buyers who are Airtel subscribers will be eligible for Airtel's Double Data offer, as part of which, they will get a 4G data benefit of 1,120GB on the Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 prepaid recharges. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering 5 percent instant discount on purchases made using an Axis Buzz credit card for the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

To recall, Jio has also listed offers for both phones - Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro owners will able to get double data benefits on all recharges of Rs. 198 or above on its network. In addition to the double data, the Jio users with Redmi Note Series phones will also get cashback vouchers worth Rs. 2,400 in MyJio application with the Rs. 299 Jio recharge.

The buzz around the new smartphones is quite high and both of them quickly went out of stock in their previous sale. Xiaomi claims to have sold over 2,00,000 units of the Redmi Note 7 "in a few minutes” in its first sale, and in its second sale too, the smartphone quickly went out of stock. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, which went up for sale for the first time yesterday, was also sold out in a matter of seconds.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB model, while its 6GB +128GB variant carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour options. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7's price starts at Rs. 9,999 for the base 3GB+32GB variant, while the higher-end model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage has been priced at Rs. 11,999. The Redmi Note 7 comes in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options.