Xiaomi on Thursday announced that the Redmi Note 7 will go on sale in India for the second time on March 13 -- alongside the first flash sale for the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Notably, the Redmi Note 7 went on sale for the first time on Wednesday. The company claimed that it had sold over 2,00,000 units of the new Redmi Note phone through its first flash sale that took place through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The phone was launched in the country late last month along with the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The company revealed in tweet that the Redmi Note 7 next sale is scheduled for March 13. The sale will begin at 12pm (Noon) IST through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The sale will also interestingly bring the Redmi Note 7 Pro for the first time.

Xiaomi conducted the first flash sale of the Redmi Note 7 on Wednesday through which it is claimed to have sold more than 2,00,000 units "in a few minutes."

As we mentioned earlier, the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro were launched in India last week. Both new Redmi Note-series models come with a full-HD+ display along with a waterdrop-style notch.

Redmi Note 7 price in India, Jio offer

The Redmi Note 7 price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage configuration, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 11,999. The phone is available in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Reliance Jio customers purchasing the Redmi Note 7 can avail a double data offer through recharges valued Rs. 198 and above.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 runs Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 7 comes with a dual rear camera setup that has a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The India variant of the Redmi Note 7 is different from the China variant on the camera aspect as the latter had a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 as the primary sensor in its dual rear camera setup, with the other camera being a 5-megapixel sensor.

Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 First Impressions

In terms of selfies, the Redmi Note 7 sports a 13-megapixel sensor at the front. The front-facing sensor comes with an AI Portrait mode and has features such as AI Beautify (4.0), face recognition, HDR support, and AI scene detection to recognise up to 12 scenes.

On the storage front, the Redmi Note 7 has 32GB and 64GB of internal storage options that both support microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Also, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Redmi Note 7 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4. Furthermore, the phone measures 159.21x75.21x8.1mm and weighs 185 grams.

