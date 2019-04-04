Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 are set to go on sale in India today. The sale will be held through Flipkart and Mi.com at 12pm (Noon) IST. Alongside the next sale round, Airtel has announced exclusive access to the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7. The telco will offer an F-code to let customers easily purchase the Redmi Note 7-series models. Also, Airtel users are entitled to avail exclusive benefits, including additional data and unlimited voice calling. Xiaomi is additionally hosting its Mi Fan Festival 2019 that lasts until Saturday, April 6. The three-day sale brings discounts and offers on various Mi and Redmi phones, Mi TV models, and other Xiaomi devices.

Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 price in India

The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/ 64GB model, while its 6GB/ 128GB option comes with a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The phone has Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour options.

The Redmi Note 7 price in India, on the other hand, is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model. Its 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999. The Redmi Note 7 comes in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Both the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 will go on sale through Flipkart and Mi.com at 12pm (Noon) IST today.

As we mentioned, Airtel is giving exclusive access to the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7. Airtel users need to install the My Airtel app on their devices and then tap on the Redmi Note 7 Sale banner to avail the F-code.

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Once the F-code is generated, the users will have to visit Mi.com and then click the F-code option from the top bar. The website will ask the users to enter their phone number and verification code after which they will be redirected to a webpage where they need to enter the F-code to purchase either the Redmi Note 7 Pro or Redmi Note 7.

Redmi Note 7 Review

In addition to the exclusive access, Airtel is giving a list of offers to its customers. These include up to 1,120GB data along with unlimited calling through Airtel network alongside various Airtel Thanks benefits. Reliance Jio subscribers are also entitled to get a double data offer through recharges of Rs. 198 and above.

Mi Fan Festival offers on Xiaomi phones

Xiaomi is also hosting the Mi Fan Festival 2019 that brings discounts and offers on a list of Mi and Redmi phones. The three-day sale is live on Flipkart and Mi.com.

Among other deals, the Redmi 6 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option is available at Rs. 6,999, while the Redmi 6 3GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is on sale at Rs. 8,499. The handset with 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option normally retails at Rs. 7,999, and its 64GB storage variant comes at Rs. 8,999.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro 4GB RAM model has also received a promotional discount during the Mi Fan Festival and is available at Rs. 10,999, down from Rs. 13,999. The Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB RAM option comes at Rs. 13,999 along with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,000.

The Xiaomi sale also brings a discount on the Poco F1. The Poco F1 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant is available at Rs. 20,999, down from its recent price of Rs. 22,999. The Poco F1 64GB storage model is also available at Rs. 17,999 along with an additional exchange discount up to Rs. 3,000. The Poco F1 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant is also available with the same additional exchange discount.

Xiaomi has also brought the Redmi Y2 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant at Rs. 7,999, down from Rs. 8,999, while the Redmi Y2 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage option is available at Rs. 9,999, down from Rs. 10,999.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage option is available at Rs. 10,999 during the Xiaomi sale. Similarly, the Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999. The handset generally comes at 12,999 and Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB and 6GB RAM options, respectively.

Xiaomi is also offering the Redmi Go through an open sale until Saturday, April 6, to celebrate the ongoing Mi Fan Festival. The smartphone based on Google's Android Go programme is priced at Rs. 4,499. Customers purchasing the Redmi Go through Flipkart can also avail an additional 20 percent discount on SanDisk 32GB microSD card.

The Mi Fan Festival 2019 also provides no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on various Mi TV models. Furthermore, customers can receive a five percent instant discount of up to Rs. 500 on purchase a Xiaomi device during the sale through an HDFC card.

