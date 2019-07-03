Redmi Note 7 Pro is set to go on sale in India later today. The phone will be up for grabs from Mi.com and Flipkart, with the sale scheduled to start at 12pm (noon) IST. The Redmi Note 7 Pro has been selling by the bucketload in India and quickly sells out, so it is advised that you clear your schedule and be ready to snag one from Flipkart and Mi.com as soon as the sale kicks off. The Redmi Note 7 Pro's key selling point has been the phone's 48-megapixel rear camera as well as the capable Snapdragon 675 SoC. Separately, Xiaomi yesterday launched a new variant of the Redmi Note 7, with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, priced at Rs. 15,999. Read on for more details about the Redmi Note 7 Pro sale today, such as price in India, sale timing, sale offers, and specifications.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB + 64GB variant will also go on sale tomorrow via Flipkart and Mi.com priced at Rs. 15,999. As for the colour options, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black options.

Sale offers on the Redmi Note 7 Pro include the Jio cashback offer, which bestows double data benefit on all the prepaid recharges worth Rs. 198 and above. Airtel customers will receive up to 1,120GB data along with unlimited voice calling with the Airtel double data offer. Mi Exchange plan and no-cost 3-month EMI with Zest money is also on the table from the Mi.com store.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro boots MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, ticking alongside up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In the imaging department, the Redmi Note 7 Pro packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens accompanied by a 5-megapixel secondary camera for depth sensing. There is a 13-megapixel front camera to take care of selfies, with a host of photography features in tow.

