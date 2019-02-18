Redmi Note 7 Pro Said to Pass 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch After Mi 9

At the Redmi Note 7 launch, Xiaomi had confirmed that a Redmi Note 7 Pro variant with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor will be launched later. While Xiaomi had said that the phone will launch after the Spring Festival this year, it didn't reveal an exact date. Now, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has been spotted on 3C certification indicating that it should launch soon. Redmi CEO Lu Weibing also suggests that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will launch after the Xiaomi Mi 9 - expected to be unveiled on February 20.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has reportedly passed 3C certification, and is listed with model number M1901F7BE. To recall, the Redmi Note 7 launched last month carry model numbers M1901F7C, M1901F7E, and M1901F7T, indicating that the latest listing is for the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Additionally, a MDY-08-ES charger is also listed with support for up to 18W fast charging. This could also mean that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will support rapid charging. This certification was first spotted by NashvilleChatterClass.

Furthermore, Weibing has taken to Weibo to post a cryptic message that translates to, "Drink (wine) then Pro." This could mean that Xiaomi will first launch the Mi 9 and then launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Xiaomi Mi 9 is slated for launch on February 20 i.e., Wednesday, the same day as the Galaxy Unpacked event.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to come with the same design as the Redmi Note 7, pack the same 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 capabilities, but is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC, and not the Snapdragon 660 SoC. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is tipped to retail with a price tag of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,800), and may also come with a 6GB + 128GB storage option.