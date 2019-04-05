Technology News
Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart and Mi.com as Part of Mi Fan Sale

05 April 2019
Redmi Note 7 Pro comes in 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage as well as 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage options

Highlights

Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 will be available at 12pm (Noon) IST

The sale will be held on Flipkart and Mi.com

Xiaomi is also hosting Mi Fan Festival 2019 online in India

Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 will go on sale in India today. The sale will take place at 12pm (Noon) IST through Flipkart and Mi.com. The Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 will also be available with Airtel and Reliance Jio offers to provide additional data and calling benefits to customers. In addition to making the Redmi Note 7 series available again in the country, Xiaomi is offering discounts and offers on various other smartphone models through the Mi Fan Festival 2019. The sale that lasts until Saturday, April 6, brings discounts on the Redmi 6, Redmi Note 6 Pro, and Poco F1 among other handsets. The Android Go-based Redmi Go is also available through an open sale in the country during the Mi Fan Festival.

Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 price in India

The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, while its 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. The phone comes in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour options.

 

The Redmi Note 7 price in India, on the other hand, is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option. The 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 7 is priced at Rs. 11,999. The phone comes in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colours.

 

Both the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Mi.com at 12pm (Noon) IST today. Customers purchasing the Redmi Note 7 models are eligible to avail up to 1,120GB data along with unlimited calling through Airtel network in addition to various Airtel Thanks benefits. Reliance Jio subscribers can also avail a double data offer through recharges of Rs. 198 and above.

Mi Fan Festival offers on Xiaomi phones

Alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 sale, Xiaomi is hosting the Mi Fan Festival 2019 that offers discounts on various smartphone models. The sale is currently live on Flipkart and Mi.com.

In the list of offers, the Redmi 6 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant is available at Rs. 6,999, down from Rs. 7,999. The Redmi 6 3GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is also on sale at Rs. 8,499, down from Rs. 8,999.

The Mi Fan Festival sale also brings the Redmi Note 6 Pro 4GB RAM variant at Rs. 10,999. The phone normally retails at Rs. 13,999. The Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB RAM option is also available at Rs. 13,999 along with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,000.

Xiaomi has also offered discounts on the Poco F1 through the Mi Fan Festival 2019 sale. The Poco F1 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 20,999, down from its recent price of Rs. 22,999. The Poco F1 64GB storage variant and the Poco F1 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model is also available along with an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 3,000.

 

The Mi Fan Festival sale also brings the Redmi Y2 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant at Rs. 7,999, down from Rs. 8,999. The Redmi Y2 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage option has also received a discount and is available at Rs. 9,999. This is down from the regular price of Rs. 10,999.

Xiaomi is offering the Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model at Rs. 10,999, down from Rs. 12,999. Likewise, the Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is available at Rs. 11,999. The variant generally comes at Rs. 13,999.

As we mentioned, the Redmi Go is also available through an open sale until Saturday, April 6. Customers purchasing the Redmi Go through Flipkart can also avail an additional 20 percent discount on a SanDisk 32GB microSD card.

 

Xiaomi is providing customers with a five percent instant discount of up to Rs. 500 on purchase its devices during the Mi Fan Festival sale. The instant discount will be available through an HDFC card.

Do Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Mi Soundbar redefine their price segments? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7

