Redmi Note 7 smartphone, which was unveiled in China last week, is yet to debut in the global markets, but in the meantime, rumours have started being floated around the Redmi Note 7 Pro - an upgrade of the Redmi Note 7. Xiaomi sub-brand 'Redmi by Xiaomi' at the Redmi Note 7 launch last week announced that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be introduced next month. The smartphone is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 675 SoC. Price of the new model has also been leaked. Similar to the Redmi Note 7, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will sport a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back.

Redmi by Xiaomi posted a teaser on Weibo, alongside detailing the Redmi Note 7 last week. The teaser showed that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor at the back. The Redmi Note 7, on the other hand, has a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor.

Aside from revealing the primary camera sensor, Redmi by Xiaomi sub-brand confirmed that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be launched next month - sometime around the Chinese New Year next month.

These were the only details that the Chinese brand revealed officially. However, a tipster on Weibo claimed that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will come as one of the first phones to include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 SoC. This will be unlike the Redmi Note 7 that has a Snapdragon 660 SoC.

To recall, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 675 SoC in October last year with an octa-core Kryo 675 CPU and Adreno 612 GPU. The new chipset comes as an upgrade of the Snapdragon 670 SoC and is based on 11nm LPP process technology. Furthermore, there is support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4+ technology and the ability to capture Ultra-HD (4K at 30fps) videos with Motion Compensated Temporal Filtering and HD (720p) video recording at 480fps.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price (expected)

Another tipster on Weibo reported that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will retail with a price tag of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,800). Notably, the Redmi Note 7 was launched at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,500) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage option comes at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,600), and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,700) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage option.