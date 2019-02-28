Technology News
Redmi Note 7 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

, 28 February 2019
Redmi Note 7 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts Rs. 13,999

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC
  • It is joined by the Redmi Note 7
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro will be offered in three colours

Redmi Note 7 Pro is now official, after having been globally unveiled in India today. Over a month after teasing the Redmi Note 7 Pro at the official introduction of the Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi on Thursday announced the phone at an event in New Delhi, making India the first market to get the smartphone. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is joined by the Redmi Note 7, which is also launching in the country today. The Pro variant improves on the original Redmi Note 7 in a number of ways, including an upgraded processor, more storage, and improved cameras.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India, launch offers

Xiaomi has priced the Redmi Note 7 Pro starting Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variants, whereas the 6GB + 128GB version will be offered at Rs. 16,999. The Chinese smartphone maker notes that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available starting March 13 (12pm) and it will be sold in three colours - Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black. The first two colour variants come with a gradient finish on the back.

According to Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be sold via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores, with select offline retailers to follow.

Xiaomi has also partnered with Airtel to provide offer the buyers of Redmi Note 7 Pro with up to 1,120GB of 4G data, unlimited calling, and free access to Airtel IP TV. The phone will also come bundled with a free "ultra-slim" case.

The Redmi Note 7, which as we mentioned earlier was launched with the Note 7 Pro today, will go on sale beginning March 6 in the country. It has been priced starting Rs. 9,999.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 7 Pro sports the same “Aura Design” as the Redmi Note 7 as well as the same 6.3-inch Full-HD+ screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style notch (aka Dot Notch). Both front and back of the phone are covered by 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5 for added durability. The smartphone is powered by 11nm manufacturing processor-based octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM, and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage with a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

redmi note 7 pro gorilla glass Gorilla Glass

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro feature 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass on both back and front

Among other specifications, the Redmi Note 7 Pro packs a dual camera setup on the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. The company has also added a number of artificial intelligence (AI) powered features in the camera app of the phone, including AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and Night mode. 

Additionally, there is a 13-megapixel front shooter on the phone as well as support for 4K video recording on the rear camera. 

The phone runs on Android Pie-based MIUI 10 and the company says that it has added enhanced system optimisations in the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which, Xiaomi claims, provide 10 percent faster system responsiveness. It has also included a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support in the phone.

Further, you will get a rear fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and dual-SIM support (hybrid). In terms of the connectivity capabilities, the Redmi Note 7 Pro gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and Infrared.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro price, Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications, Xiaomi, Redmi by Xiaomi

