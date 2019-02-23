Redmi Note 7 Pro price has been hinted by Redmi President Lu Weibing. The hint came just hours after Weibing announced its launch in China would be held next week. Weibing suggested that the Redmi Note 7 Pro would come to the market with a price tag around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 21,200). To recall, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 in China last month with a starting price of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,600), and it goes up to CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,800). Of course, we will know more about the Redmi Note 7 Pro price next week, so stay tuned.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price (expected)

While responding to a query on his Weibo post revealing the forthcoming launch, Weibing on Friday suggested that the Redmi Note 7 Pro would debut in China at around CNY 2,000. The executive was particularly asked to differentiate the Redmi Note 7 Pro with the newly launched Mi 9 since both models will offer the same 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor.

The translation of Weibing's reply suggests that he recommended that if the budget is of CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 31,800) or above, the customer can pick Mi 9, but if it's CNY 2,000 or less, the choice should be the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The regular Redmi Note 7 was launched in China with a price starting at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option that goes up to CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,700) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,800) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant.

As we mentioned, earlier on Friday, Weibing posted a couple of images on Weibo alongside specifying that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be launched in China next week. The images shared by the executive highlighted the 48-megapixel Sony camera sensor.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications (expected)

Xiaomi teased the Redmi Note 7 Pro at the time of detailing the Redmi Note 7 last month. The initial teaser confirmed the presence of the Sony sensor. Also, some past reports claimed that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with a Snapdragon 675 SoC. This is unlike the Redmi Note 7 that has a Snapdragon 660 SoC. The regular model also comes with a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor instead of sporting a Sony sensor.

Recently, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun also suggested that the Redmi Note 7 Pro may come with a 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage option. The smartphone was initially rumoured to come with a price tag of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,900).

Alongside the China launch, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is likely to arrive in India. Xiaomi is importantly hosting the Redmi Note 7 launch event in India on February 28 where it may announce the availability of the Redmi Note 7 Pro as well. A Redmi Note 7 India variant is also believed to have an in-display fingerprint sensor that could be exclusive to the Redmi Note 7 Pro.