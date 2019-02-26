Redmi Note 7 Pro press renders have surfaced online just days ahead of its formal launch. The leaked press renders shows the upcoming Redmi phone in three different colour options. Separately, a TENAA listing of the Redmi Note 7 Pro has emerged on the Web. Redmi President Lu Weibing last week confirmed the China launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The executive, without revealing any specific date, highlighted that the new model will reach China sometime this week. It is speculated that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will also launch in India alongside the Redmi Note 7 on February 28.
Tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked the press renders of the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The leaked renders are reportedly pertaining to the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro and suggest that at least three colour options of the Redmi Note 7 Pro will debut, including Black, Gradient Blue, and Gradient Red. However, the design of the new model is quite similar to the original Redmi Note 7 that was launched last month.
Agarwal also claimed that Xiaomi would bring both the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 in India during its formal launch event on February 28. This suggests that India could be the first market for the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Alternatively, the company may bring the Redmi Note 7 Pro to China just ahead of its India launch.
In addition to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Agarwal has also leaked the renders of the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 7. These show Black, Blue, and Red colour options of the upcoming handset.
Furthermore, the tipster claimed the Redmi Note 7 Pro would debut in 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage configuration. Xiaomi CEO earlier this month suggested that the Redmi Note 7 Pro may get a 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage option as well. This shows that there could at least be two variants of the new Redmi model.
Separately, a TENAA listing of a suspicious Xiaomi phone with model number M1901F7BE has surfaced that is believed to be the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The listing carries some photos as well as key specifications of the new Redmi model. Moreover, the photos showcase the Redmi by Xiaomi branding at the back.
As we mentioned, Redmi President Lu Weibing last week confirmed that the Redmi Note 7 Pro would launch in China sometime this week.
Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications (expected)
The Redmi Note 7 Pro is already confirmed to come with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor -- unlike the 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor on the Redmi Note 7. Moreover, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to have a Snapdragon 675 SoC. The Redmi Note 7, in contrast, comes with a Snapdragon 660 SoC.
If we look at the TENAA listing dated February 21 that was first reported by Nashville Chatter, the Redmi Note 7 Pro could come with a 6.3-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch design. The listing also shows a dual rear camera setup as well as a fingerprint sensor. Further, it shows that the device measures 159.21x75.21x8.1mm and packs a 3,900mAh battery.
Redmi Note 7 Pro price (expected)
The Redmi Note 7 Pro is rumoured to come with a price tag of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,900). However, Weibing in a recent Weibo post suggested that the Redmi Note 7 Pro price could be set around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 21,200).
To recall, the regular Redmi Note 7 was launched in China with a price starting at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option that goes up to CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,700) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,900) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant.