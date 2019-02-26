Redmi Note 7 Pro press renders have surfaced online just days ahead of its formal launch. The leaked press renders shows the upcoming Redmi phone in three different colour options. Separately, a TENAA listing of the Redmi Note 7 Pro has emerged on the Web. Redmi President Lu Weibing last week confirmed the China launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The executive, without revealing any specific date, highlighted that the new model will reach China sometime this week. It is speculated that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will also launch in India alongside the Redmi Note 7 on February 28.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked the press renders of the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The leaked renders are reportedly pertaining to the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro and suggest that at least three colour options of the Redmi Note 7 Pro will debut, including Black, Gradient Blue, and Gradient Red. However, the design of the new model is quite similar to the original Redmi Note 7 that was launched last month.

Agarwal also claimed that Xiaomi would bring both the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 in India during its formal launch event on February 28. This suggests that India could be the first market for the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Alternatively, the company may bring the Redmi Note 7 Pro to China just ahead of its India launch.

In addition to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Agarwal has also leaked the renders of the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 7. These show Black, Blue, and Red colour options of the upcoming handset.

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

Furthermore, the tipster claimed the Redmi Note 7 Pro would debut in 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage configuration. Xiaomi CEO earlier this month suggested that the Redmi Note 7 Pro may get a 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage option as well. This shows that there could at least be two variants of the new Redmi model.

Separately, a TENAA listing of a suspicious Xiaomi phone with model number M1901F7BE has surfaced that is believed to be the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The listing carries some photos as well as key specifications of the new Redmi model. Moreover, the photos showcase the Redmi by Xiaomi branding at the back.

Photo Credit: TENAA

As we mentioned, Redmi President Lu Weibing last week confirmed that the Redmi Note 7 Pro would launch in China sometime this week.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications (expected)

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is already confirmed to come with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor -- unlike the 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor on the Redmi Note 7. Moreover, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to have a Snapdragon 675 SoC. The Redmi Note 7, in contrast, comes with a Snapdragon 660 SoC.

If we look at the TENAA listing dated February 21 that was first reported by Nashville Chatter, the Redmi Note 7 Pro could come with a 6.3-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch design. The listing also shows a dual rear camera setup as well as a fingerprint sensor. Further, it shows that the device measures 159.21x75.21x8.1mm and packs a 3,900mAh battery.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price (expected)

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is rumoured to come with a price tag of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,900). However, Weibing in a recent Weibo post suggested that the Redmi Note 7 Pro price could be set around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 21,200).

To recall, the regular Redmi Note 7 was launched in China with a price starting at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option that goes up to CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,700) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,900) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant.