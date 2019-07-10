The Redmi Note 7 Pro will be on open sale till July 12 in India on Flipkart and Mi.com both. Xiaomi announced this open sale to celebrate the 15 million worldwide shipment milestone on the Redmi Note 7 series. The Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in India in February, and has been sold online via flash sales ever since. The phone is already available to buy on both the e-commerce sites, and you can head over to any one of them to make your purchase.

Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to make this open sale announcement. He said that this open sale is to celebrate the company's Redmi Note 7 series 15 million units worldwide shipment milestone which has been completed in just six months. As mentioned, the Redmi Note 7 Pro all variants are available in an open sale manner on Flipkart and Mi.com both. It's available in Neptune Blue, Space Black, and Nebula Red (only 6GB) colour options. The open sale will go on till July 12, after which the phone will presumably go back to its flash sale tradition.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced in India at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model, Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model, and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. Flipkart has listed no-cost EMI options, exchange discount, and extra 5 percent off for Axis Bank Buzz credit card users. Mi.com has also listed no-cost EMI options, exchange discount, up to 1120GB 4G data and unlimited calling with Airtel, and Mi Protect at Rs. 999.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone also features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style display notch. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

In terms of imaging capabilities, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video chat.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the connectivity front. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that is touted to offer fast charging through Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0.

