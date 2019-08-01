Redmi Note 7 Pro is now on open sale in India. The budget smartphone was earlier available for purchase through limited-period sale rounds. Alongside revealing the open sale of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi has announced its entire Redmi Note 7 series in the country has surpassed the mark of five million sales in just five months since its official launch back in late February. The Redmi Note 7 series consists of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7S.

As a result of the open sale, the customers looking for the Redmi Note 7 Pro can now purchase it anytime through Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio, and Mi Preferred Partner stores. The latest development notably comes as a follow up of the limited open sale that was concluded on Wednesday.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also has the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option at Rs. 15,999 and the top-of-the-line 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model at Rs. 16,999. All three variants come in Nebula Red, Neptune Blue, and Space Black colour options.

Sale offers on the Redmi Note 7 Pro include an Airtel Double Data promotion that allows prepaid customers to get up to 1,120GB of 4G data along with unlimited voice calls on recharging with Rs. 249 or Rs. 349 plan for the first 10 months. Also, Flipkart is offering a five percent cashback for customers using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card or HDFC Bank debit card. There are additionally no-cost EMI options available through both Flipkart and Mi.com.

As we mentioned, Xiaomi has revealed that its Redmi Note 7 series has crossed the five million sales mark in India. The Redmi Note 7 series debuted in the country with the launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 back in late February. It got expanded with the arrival of the Redmi Note 7S in May.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. It features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style design. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

On the optics front, the Redmi Note 7 Pro carries a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video chat.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the handset packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0.

