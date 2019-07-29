Technology News

Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 31 on Flipkart, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications

Xiaomi’s popular budget all-rounder is now easier to buy

By | Updated: 29 July 2019 12:43 IST
Go grab a Redmi Note 7 Pro, while it’s still on open sale

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999
  • It runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10
  • The phone is now on open sale via Mi.com, Flipkart

Xiaomi's popular budget smartphone — the Redmi Note 7 Pro — was always tough to get hold off, due to flash sales. The phone went on a special open sale during Xioami's 5th Anniversary celebration, which concluded on July 25, but it's back on open sale once again. A banner on the Mi.com website states that the phone is available to buy right now. Other than Xiaomi's online store, the users can also buy it from Flipkart. All those looking to get their hands on a unit can now do so easily, until July 31, Xiaomi India has told Gadgets 360.

A banner on the Mi.com mobile site clearly states that the Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) is “now available 24x7” from Rs. 13,999. While this message isn't displayed on the desktop version of the website, clicking the banner reveals that all the models are ready to buy right away. On Mi.com, all three RAM and storage variants are available, in all three colours options. The phone is also available via Flipkart but only the 4GB+64GB and the 6GB+128GB models are listed, and not in every colour.

As we mentioned earlier, Xiaomi India has told Gadgets 360 that the current open sale for Redmi Note 7 Pro will continue through July 31. 

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Note 7 Pro starts at a price of Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 15,999 and the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is at Rs. 16,999. The phone comes in Nebula Red, Neptune Blue, and Space Black colour options. Mi.com is running an Airtel Double Data offer, which lets prepaid customers get up to 1,120GB of 4G data and unlimited voice calls on recharging with Rs. 249 or Rs. 349 plan for the first 10 months. If you're buying through Flipkart, then you can avail 5 percent cashback, if you use your Flipkart Axis Bank credit card or Axis Buzz credit card, although the latter offer is only valid till the end of this month.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 7 Pro runs MIUI 10, which is based on Android 9 Pie, and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB RAM options.

The phone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options. On the connectivity front, the phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has a a fingerprint sensor at the back. Lastly, it packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

