Redmi Note 7 Pro users have now started receiving the MIUI 11 update. The new MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM was announced at the Redmi Note 8 Pro event in India, and the Redmi K20 was the first to receive the update. Now, Redmi Note 7 Pro users in India have started to take to the MIUI forums to confirm that they are also receiving the update. While most users can't see a new update in the System Update section, few users are posting screenshots of receiving it.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro users are posting screenshots of receiving the MIUI 11 update on their phones. The changelog in these screenshots provide little detail, but Xiaomi has highlighted all the big features coming with MIUI 11. According to the screenshots, the MIUI 11 update weighs about 746MB, and brings along the October security patch as well. Xiaomi hasn't taken to the forums yet to make an official announcement of the rollout, or provide download links either. We've reached out to Xiaomi for confirmation of the rollout, and will update this space when we hear back.

We recommend checking in About Phone > System Update to see if a new update has arrived on your Redmi Note 7 Pro. If the update has arrived for you, install it under a good Wi-Fi connection, and while the phone is on charge.

MIUI 11 new features include new minimalistic design, new dynamic sound effects, a new MI File Manager app, Floating Calculator, Steps Tracker, and more. The update brings features such as Dynamic Clock, Kaleidoscope effects, and custom codes that can be placed on the always-on lock screen. There is also a notification light-like experience to the lock screen. Additionally, the update brings a Wallpaper Carousel to let users have a personalised lock screen.

As we mentioned, the Redmi K20 started receiving its MIUI 11 update last week. The rollout is for the first batch of devices, which are the Poco F1, Redmi K20, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, and Redmi Note 7 Pro, from October 22 to October 31. We can expect other handsets in the first batch to receive their updates soon.