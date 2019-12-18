Technology News
Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Could Soon Get MIUI 11 Update Based on Android 10

Redmi Note 7 smartphones first received MIUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie in October. 

Updated: 18 December 2019 17:21 IST
Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro were launched in March, 2019 in India

Highlights
  • Xiaomi reportedly working on MIUI 11 for Redmi Note 7 smartphones
  • It will be based on Android 10
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 already run MIUI 11

Redmi Note 7 smartphones could soon be getting updated to MIUI 11 based on Android 10 software. To recap, these smartphones were first updated to MIUI 11 in October, earlier this year but that was based on Android 9 Pie. But this time around, a moderator on the MIUI forum has reported that Xiaomi is already working on the Android 10-based MIUI 11 software. Now, as much as this news is exciting for the Mi fans, we'll suggest you take this news with a pinch of salt because we haven't officially heard from Xiaomi regarding an upcoming major software update yet.

As per a post by a moderator on the Mi Community forum, Xiaomi has already begun working on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 for the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The report mentions that the Chinese version of MIUI 11 has entered in closed beta and we might see the first public beta releasing in about 2-3 weeks. Following that, the company will need to fine-tune the software and if things go right then in about 8 weeks we might get to see the first stable release for the general public. We've reached out to Xiaomi to comment on the rollout and will update this space if we hear back.

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India

The Redmi Note 7 was launched in India at a price of Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 11,999. Colour options include Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue.

As for the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 13,999, while the 6GB + 128GB storage variant carried a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The phone is available in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour options.

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC under the hood. Battery capacity is set at 4,000mAh and it supports Quick Charge 4.0. On the software front, the phone currently runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie. As for the cameras, there's a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture paired with a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel sensor at the front.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro also features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. This phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and it also packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0. On the software front, the phone currently runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie. Talking about the cameras, this phone sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies.

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Smooth app and UI performance
  • Good battery life
  • Bright and sharp display
  • Shoots decent images in good light
  • Bad
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light camera quality
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 660 AIE
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 specifications, Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications, MIUI 11, Android 10
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

