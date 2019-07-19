Technology News
loading
Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI v10.3.12.0 Update With Video Recording Fix, July Security Patch

All Redmi Note 7 Pro units will receive the latest MIUI 10 update by the last week of July.

By | Updated: 19 July 2019 14:44 IST
Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI v10.3.12.0 Update With Video Recording Fix, July Security Patch

Redmi Note 7 Pro users also get a fix for the Game Turbo mode through the latest software update

Highlights
  • MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM v10.3.12.0 has been started rolling out
  • The update brings software build number V10.3.12.0.PFHINXM
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro users are receiving the update in batches

Redmi Note 7 Pro has started receiving a new software update in India that brings the July 2019 Android security patch and fixes a video recording issue faced by some users. The latest update, which brings the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM v10.3.12.0, has started rolling out in batches for Redmi Note 7 Pro users in the country. The latest update comes weeks after Xiaomi revealed its plans towards releasing Android Q. The Chinese company is planning to release the new Android Q update for models such as Redmi K20 Pro and Mi 9 in the fourth quarter of this year.

As per the official forum post on the MIUI Community forums, the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM v10.3.12.0 update is currently rolling out in India in batches and will reach all Redmi Note 7 Pro users by the last week of July. The update also carries build number V10.3.12.0.PFHINXM.

The changelog provided in the forum post reveals that the latest MIUI update fixes an issue that was dropping frames while recording videos.

"Some of our users faced an issue during video recording on Redmi Note 7 Pro recently, we have identified the root cause and have addressed the issue," the company notes in the forum post.

The update also includes various system performance and stability improvements -- alongside bringing the July Android security patch. Furthermore, Xiaomi has provided a fix for the Game Turbo mode to display correctly the hands-free call duration.

Xiaomi hasn't yet provided the download links for the update. However, you can check for the update by going to Settings > About phone > System update on your Redmi Note 7 Pro.

As mentioned, Xiaomi recently revealed its plans to bring Android Q to some of its smartphones, including the Redmi K20 Pro and Mi 9, later this year. The company, however, wouldn't be able to seed the new Android version for the Redmi Note 7 Pro any time before the first quarter of 2020.

Further reading: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi, Redmi, MIUI 10
Jagmeet Singh
Black Shark 2 Pro Gaming Phone Set to Launch on July 30, May Be Powered By Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI v10.3.12.0 Update With Video Recording Fix, July Security Patch
