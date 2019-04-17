Redmi Note 7 Pro is now receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM V10.2.8.0.PFHINXM update. The software update brings along a host of camera improvements and the March 2019 Android Security patch. Xiaomi has published Recovery ROM and Fastboot ROM links as well, for those who can't wait for the phased OTA rollout and want to install the update manually. To recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro phone was launched in India first last month, and it was made available in China a week later.

MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM V10.2.8.0.PFHINXM is rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro users in India via an over-the-air rollout. The company made the announcement on its MIUI India forums, and has also published Recovery ROM and Fastboot ROM links for manual downloads. It's worth noting that both these methods will require flashing your phone, so ensure that you backup your data before manually downloading the update. To see how to download the update using both the methods, refer to our step-by-step guide.

As per the official changelog shared by Xiaomi, the latest Redmi Note 7 Pro update brings a host of camera upgrades like sharpness improvements in both 48-megapixel and 12-megapixel modes. There are also improvements related to an issue regarding underexposure in the portrait mode, and visibility and image brightness issue in low light details. The update also brings enhancements in indoor AWB (auto white balance).



The update also fixes issues that didn't allow the screen to light up while using gestures, a screen brightness issue as well, and call-time bubble overlapping issue with notification icons.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/ 64GB model, while its 6GB/ 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. It is available in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour options on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores. Key specifications of the phone include dual camera setup at the back with 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 4,000mAh battery, and Snapdragon 675 SoC.

Do Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Mi Soundbar redefine their price segments? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.