Xiaomi has also released MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM V10.2.6.0.PFHINXM for Redmi Note 7 Pro users in India. The changelog reveals little, and claims that the update brings optimization to improve system stability. Separately, Xiaomi has also started rolling out MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 9.3.21 for a slew of devices. The new update brings along many fixes regarding notifications, notch settings, and screen recording. The update is rolling out for more than 10 Xiaomi and Redmi phones including the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 3S, and Mi 5s.

As mentioned, Xiaomi has started rolling out Android Pie-based MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM V10.2.6.0.PFHINXM for Redmi Note 7 Pro users in India. Xiaomi has provided a Recovery ROM that is 1.7GB in size and a Fastboot ROM that is in 2.2GB size. Users are recommended to back up their data before flashing the latest software version. You can take a look at our previous coverage to learn about how to flash MIUI 10 on your Xiaomi device. Do back up your smartphone, as the manual flashing process wipes out data.

Additionaly, MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 9.3.21 update has also been released for Redmi 4X, Mi 5s, Redmi 4A, Mi Max 2, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi Note 5A Prime, Redmi Y1, Mi 6, Mi MIX 2, Mi Note 2, Mi MIX, Mi MIX 2S, POCO F1, Mi 8, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro India, Mi Max 3, Redmi 5A, Mi Note 3, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 8 pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Mi 8 Lite, Mi MIX 3. Xiaomi notes that the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 9.3.21 for Redmi 5, and Mi 9 is delayed due to errors.

The update brings fixes for errors occurred after unlocking select device in landscape mode. It also adds an option for smoothening notch curves on full screen devices. It fixes issues where face unlock prompts didn't disappear on time in some cases, clearing ‘Recents' led to errors, couldn't make screen recordings when the notch was hidden in some cases, and battery-related floating notifications weren't displayed correctly in landscape mode. The update also brings a major upgrade for the toolbox in Game Turbo, including auto play and switching between data SIM cards. The update also introduces a GPS icon in the status bar, and permanent notification icons for empty spots in the status bar. Xiaomi's announcement of the update and the download links have been posted on its MIUI website.