Xiaomi has launched an MIUI Beta Testing programme for the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. The programme is essentially designed to test new MIUI versions for the new Redmi Note models within a small batch of beta testers. The application window for participating in the MIUI Beta Testing programme is open until 9pm IST on March 22, while eligible participants will be announced on or before 9pm on March 25. The prime requirement for joining the beta testing initiative is to own either the Redmi Note 7 or the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Both Redmi Note-series phones were launched in India late last month.

As per an official post on the Mi Community forums, the MIUI Beta Testing programme for the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro has commenced, making users a part of the software development process and letting them test what's coming up on their phones.

To participate in the ongoing programme, Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro users need to fill out a form on Google Forms. Selection criteria for the MIUI Beta Testing programme also require participating members to be an active part of the Mi Community in India and should at least be 'Advanced Bunny' as per the Mi Community rankings.

Each of the participating beta testers will receive special closed beta OTA update access. Beta testers will also be able to report bugs and send feedback on the new updates directly within a dedicated user group. Moreover, they need to be active on Telegram to receive communication from the MIUI team.

As we mentioned, registrations for the MIUI Beta Testing programme for the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro are open until 9pm on March 22, while results will be declared on March 25.

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

The Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro were both launched in India late last month. Xiaomi earlier this week brought the Redmi Note 7 Pro to China.

The Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro both currently run Android Pie with MIUI 10 on top. There are also certain system-level optimisations specifically for the Redmi Note 7 Pro to provide 10 percent system responsiveness.