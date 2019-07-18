Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro Mirror Flower Water Moon Variant Unveiled

Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro will now be offered in in a new ‘Mirror Flower Water Moon' colour option. The new colour option was revealed by Xiaomi's' sub-brand Redmi a few days ago, and it had asked fans to suggest a name for it. The ‘Mirror Flower Water Moon' variant is now on sale on the company website in China. Both the phones are now listed with the new colour option, alongside the existing colour options. To recall, Redmi Note 7 was originally unveiled in China in January this year and Redmi Note 7 Pro joined later.

The Redmi Note 7 ‘Mirror Flower Water Moon' colour option is currently listed on the company store in China. It is available in a single 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. Similarly, the Redmi Note 7 Pro ‘Mirror Flower Water Moon' colour can also be found on the company store in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

The ‘Mirror Flower Water Moon' models have a glossy white surface finish and lacks the kitschy gradient elements we've seen on the Mi CC9 and the Mi CC9e that change colour when light falls on the rear panel at different angles. Xiaomi had asked its fans to come up with a name for this new colour option, and it has finally locked on to ‘Mirror Flower Water Moon'.

The Redmi Note 7 is also listed in the old Onyx Black, Ruby Red, Sapphire Blue colour options, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro can still be purchased in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black variants. The Redmi Note 7 is listed in 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB models, and they are all priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,000), CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,000), and CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,000) respectively. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is listed for a discounted CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for all the models for just a day.

There's no word on whether the Redmi Note 7 series' Mirror Flower Water Moon' colour variant will only be limited to China, or if it will make it to other markets like India as well.