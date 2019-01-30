Redmi Note 7 Pro May Get 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Option, Xiaomi CEO Tips

Redmi Note 7 launch event in China saw Xiaomi announce that the Redmi Note 7 Pro with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX86 sensor will also be launched a bit later. In order to gauge customer expectations, the new Redmi sub-brand head Lu Weibing asked on a social media site if the fans had any particular hopes from the Redmi Note 7 Pro. To this question, one user replied that he would want Xiaomi to let go of the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, and instead opt for a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. This particular comment was then reposted by CEO Lei Jun indicating that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will indeed come with a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

As we mentioned, Weibing asked on Weibo if users had any expectations from the Redmi Note 7 Pro, a particular answer that asked to let go of the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option in favour of the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, was liked by Jun the most. Jun reposted this answer on Weibo, tagging Weibing, suggesting that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will not see a 3GB RAM variant at all, unlike the Redmi Note 7 which comes in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage options. Jun instead said a 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage or 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant would be recommended. This means that we may see a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option on the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Earlier, Xiaomi had reportedly announced that the Redmi Note 7 Pro is slated to be launched after Spring Festival this year. The smartphone is expected to come with the same design as the Redmi Note 7, pack the same 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 capabilities, but is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC, and not the Snapdragon 660 SoC. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is tipped to retail with a price tag of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,800).