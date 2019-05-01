Redmi Note 7 Pro is all set to go on sale in another flash sale today. The highly in-demand Xiaomi offering will be up for grabs again today at 12pm (noon) IST from Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home Stores. Both the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants of the Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale later today. Some key highlights of the Redmi Note 7 Pro include a 48-megapixel primary camera, Snapdragon 675 SoC, fast charging support, and an appealing gradient design to name a few.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price, sale offers

The base variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage has been priced at Rs. 13,999. The top-end model packing 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. There are a couple of offers from telecom operators on the table for potential buyers. As for the colour options, buyers can choose between Neptune Blue, Space Black and Nebula Red.

Reliance Jio subscribers are eligible for double data offer on prepaid recharges of Rs. 198 and above. As for Airtel customers, they can get up to 1,120GB data along with unlimited calling through Airtel network, in addition to other Airtel Thanks benefits. As mentioned above, the sale kicks off at 12pm today, and you should be ready because the phone has quickly gone out of stock in the previous sales owing to the high demand.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications, features

The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes equipped with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. The phone is powered by the 11nm, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can further be expanded up to 256GB.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro sports dual rear cameras comprising of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens that employs pixel binning to create a super pixel for delivering brighter and more detailed images. It is assisted by a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor to let users capture portrait shots with bokeh effect. On the front is a 13-megapixel sensor to handle selfies.

The Xiaomi offering packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 standard for fast charging. The connectivity options offered by the Redmi Note 7 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Do Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Mi Soundbar redefine their price segments? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.