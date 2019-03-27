Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 are set to go on sale in India for the second time on Wednesday, March 27. The first sale today took place at 12pm (Noon) IST, via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores. The second sale will take place at 4pm IST. This will notably be the fourth flash sale for the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the fifth one for the Redmi Note 7. To recall, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 in India together late last month. Both new Redmi Note models sport dual rear camera setup and waterdrop-style display notch. The Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7, apart from India, are available for purchase in China.

Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, while its 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour options.

Unlike the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 7 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the base, 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM model that comes with 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 11,999. The Redmi Note 7 has Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour variants.

According to Xiaomi, Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro both will go on sale through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Launch offers on the phones include up to 1,120GB data along with unlimited calling through Airtel network alongside various Airtel Thanks benefits. Reliance Jio subscribers are also entitled to receive a double data offer through recharges of Rs. 198 and above. Xiaomi announced the second flash sale on March 27 for the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 on the Redmi India Twitter handle.

Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an 11nm, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with 4GB and 6GB RAM options as well as 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options. Both storage options are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Redmi Note 7 Pro camera

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chat.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0.

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 7 has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. There are also 32GB and 64GB of inbuilt storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Redmi Note 7 camera

The Redmi Note 7 has a dual rear camera setup along with a 12-megapixel primary sensor that comes with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Notably, the India variant of the Redmi Note 7 is different from the China variant in this aspect, as the latter had a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 camera as the primary sensor in its dual rear camera setup, with the other camera being a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel sensor at the front. The camera supports AI Portrait mode and has features such as AI Beautify (4.0), Face recognition, HDR support, and AI scene detection to recognise up to 12 scenes.

Redmi Note 7 Review

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Note 7 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Redmi Note 7 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0. Lastly, the phone measures 159.21x75.21x8.1mm and weighs 185 grams.

Do Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Mi Soundbar redefine their price segments? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

