Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 will go on sale in India today, via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The two phones will go on sale from 12pm (Noon) IST. To recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 were launched together in India on February 28. The former was launched globally for the first time in China, even ahead of the China launch, which happened on March 18 alongside the Redmi 7. Read on for details about the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 price in India, specifications, and more.

Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 price in India and launch offers

The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB model, while its 6GB +128GB variant carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour options. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the base 3GB+32GB variant, while the higher-end model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage has been priced at Rs. 11,999. The Redmi Note 7 comes in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options. Both phones will be available via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

As for Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) and Redmi Note 7 launch offers, Airtel will offer up to 1,120GB with unlimited calling as well as Airtel Thanks benefits like free access to Airtel TV premium, App advisor, Spam Block, and Contacts Backup. Furthermore, Reliance Jio customers will be able to avail a double data offer through all recharges of Rs. 198 and above.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 7 sports a dual rear camera setup along with a 12-megapixel primary sensor that comes with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Notably, the India variant of the Redmi Note 7 is different from the China variant in this aspect, as the latter had a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 camera as the primary sensor in its dual rear camera setup, with the other camera being a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 7 also has a 13-megapixel sensor at the front. The front-facing camera sensor supports AI Portrait mode and have features such as AI Beautify (4.0), Face recognition, HDR support, and AI scene detection to recognise up to 12 scenes.

In terms of storage, the Redmi Note 7 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage variants that both support microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone also has a list of connectivity options, including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Redmi Note 7 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4. Besides, the phone measures 159.21x75.21x8.1mm and weighs 185 grams.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10. The phone also has a features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style display notch that Xiaomi calls Dot Notch. Under the hood, there is an 11nm, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB RAM options and 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage options. Both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The rear camera setup supports a list of artificial intelligence (AI) powered features, such as AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and a Night mode. It also offers 4K video recording.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0.

